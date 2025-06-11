If you’re having difficulty resolving conflicts—whether it’s with a loved one, friend, co-worker, boss, or neighbor—this is for you. Conflict happens to all of us, but it’s especially hard when it involves someone close to our hearts. I want to share a few tips to help you move through these stormy seas and come out stronger on the other side.

Conflict isn’t rare. It’s part of life. It’s naturally going to happen when you care about people or have to share space with them.

What is rare, though, is learning how to face it without making things worse.

I’ve been through my share of storms, and if I’ve learned anything, it’s this: conflict doesn’t have to be a dead end. Sometimes, it’s actually the start of something deeper, if you're willing to do the uncomfortable work.

Instead of focusing on the conflict itself, focus on what happens next. Where do you go from here? How do you handle things better next time? How can you reframe conflict and find productive ways to resolve it?

First things first: conflict is normal. Life isn’t perfect, and neither are we.

It doesn’t mean something’s broken beyond repair. It just means two people are being human at the same time. Growing up, I used to think that a big argument meant the relationship was doomed. Now I see it differently. What matters isn’t that you argued—it’s what you do after.

As long as no one is hurt (emotionally or physically) and nothing’s damaged, you can move forward. In fact, I believe the way you resolve a conflict matters more than the conflict itself.

Don’t let an argument hold you back. Don’t let it become a grudge that festers for days, months, or even years. I’ve seen too many relationships broken because someone refused to move forward. It’s heartbreaking.

Conflict isn’t the end. It’s an opportunity to grow.

Once both parties acknowledge this truth, you can move from conflict to resolution. Here’s how to do that

1. Take a Time-Out

When emotions are running hot and tempers are flaring, it’s time for a time-out. A simple explanation like this is sufficient:

“I need a few minutes to collect myself.”

The key here is to communicate—don’t just storm out, slam the door, or shut down. Let the other person know that you’re stepping away temporarily to cool off. A change of scenery works wonders for shifting energy. Leave the room, step outside, or—if you’re in a car—pull over to a safe spot and take a breather.

You don’t want to let too much time pass. You don’t need a week. You need just enough time to stop reacting and start thinking. A few minutes or even an hour to decompress is all that is needed. The goal is to give both parties a chance to calm down and think clearly.

2. Change the Energy

Sometimes you need to physically shake off that built-up tension. Go for a walk, splash cold water on your face, or even take a quick shower. If you’re at home, wash the dishes, change your clothes, or do something productive to channel that energy elsewhere.

Movement helps clear your mind, regulate emotions, and prevent you from saying something you might regret later. You’ll come back feeling calmer and ready to listen.

3. Gather Your Thoughts (With a Pen and Paper)

Once you’ve cooled off, grab a pen and paper (or your phone’s notes app) and jot down your thoughts. Ask yourself:

What’s really bothering me here?

How can I express myself calmly and maturely?

What outcome am I hoping for?

Writing helps you sort out what's worth saying and what’s just heat. And once you get your thoughts straight, you might even see their side a little clearer. That doesn’t mean you’re wrong. It just means you're making space for understanding which is something better than being right. Being “right” or “winning” is not the goal.

4. Take the Initiative

After you’ve gathered your thoughts and shifted your energy, don’t wait around for the other person to make the first move. Be the one to initiate the conversation. This doesn’t mean you’re “giving in.” Instead, it gives you a sense of control and confidence—like you’re leading the way toward resolution.

There’s no prize for waiting the other person out. I’ve watched too many people carry grudges for years, and for what? Reach out. A simple, “I’d like to talk when you’re ready,” can open the door without swinging it wide.

5. Timing Is Everything

Timing matters. Avoid jumping into resolution mode at the worst possible moment. For example:

Don’t hit someone with heavy conversations the second they walk in the door after work.

Don’t dive into conflict late at night when everyone’s exhausted.

Instead, find a moment when you’re both ready to focus. If needed, schedule a time to talk—and don’t forget to set a time limit.

If you’re resolving a conflict remotely (with a co-worker or a long-distance loved one), try to meet over Zoom or FaceTime instead of text or email. Tone of voice and body language go a long way toward avoiding misunderstandings.

Conflict doesn’t have to be a relationship-ender. Handled well, it can deepen a relationship, not destroy it. But that only happens if both people care more about healing than winning.

So next time conflict pops up, remember:

It’s normal.

It’s not the end.

And you can come out the other side stronger.

Don’t be afraid of the hard conversations. Life is short. Too short to stay stuck in silence or bitterness. Speak with honesty. Listen to understand. And keep your eyes on the bigger picture: the relationship, which matters more than the argument.

Sending prayers for smoother sailing ahead for us all.

