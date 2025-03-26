Ever looked up at the sky and wondered why those "clouds" don't quite look like the real deal?

Sadly, not enough people seem to notice these days.

This is not how planes leave trails behind them. If they were just contrails, why do we have clear blue skies on some days and not on others? If they were contrails, the entire sky would be filled, not just a few isolated streaks.

These so-called contrails just don't add up, but what does seem to add up is the mountains of evidence of people like Bill Gates and others who are funding geo-engineering and weather manipulation programs. It’s out in the open, it’s not a secret.

In my video below, I dived into Gates financial backing of a solar radiation management program at Harvard University.

The Harvard initiative is primarily focused on two facets of geo-engineering: carbon dioxide removal and solar geo-engineering. The former is directed towards the extraction of CO2 from the atmosphere, whereas the latter seeks to mitigate global warming by deflecting sunlight away from the Earth's surface.

There is well-documented evidence showing that geo-engineering, weather modification, and related operations are real. I’ve done dozens of videos about this linked together on my weather playlist here.

Atmospheric experiments, such as the release of substances into the sky, do happen, and they are linked to weather modification or, as history has shown, even chemical warfare. Cloud seeding, a method used to influence rainfall, has been around for decades, and it’s still actively used today.

So, given all this, it’s hard to deny that these technologies exist and could be used for purposes beyond just “science” or good intentions. The likelihood that they are being used in ways that harm the environment and humanity is very real and something that deserves attention.

As always, thank YOU for being a person with discernment willing to dig deeper to read between the lies.

