"How the Corruption of Science has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines." Source video here

Yes—that’s the actual title of a Senate hearing led by Senator Ron Johnson.

Let’s just say this man is quite wealthy. Hey, I hope everyone is successful, but the point is…he’s a senator! Where did he get this money?

Ron Johnson is another one of those who is framed as a champion of freedom—just like people naively believe Bob is on their side.

Here’s what I see happening: “They” couldn’t trap everyone with the cooties tyranny. Plenty of people slipped through the cracks and saw the writing on the wall. So, naturally, the next move is to capture the rest of us.

Enter the narrative: the science was corrupted, and because the science was corrupted, public perception about vaccines and policies has been warped.

So, before diving into the good, the bad and the ugly let’s set the stage.

Ron has held many many hearings since the cooties hogwash in 2020. In fact, he held a hearing in 2020 regarding outpatient treatment for those who had cooties—yes, the new branding given to a list of symptoms that we used to call the flu.

Throughout 2020, Ron hosted multiple hearings, supposedly to scrutinize federal health agencies. What came of it? Nothing—except a big dose of hopium. “Just trust the man!” “It’s 5D chess! Let the man work.” “Trust the plan!” In the end, nothing happened.

Fast forward to 2022. Ron convened an informal panel of doctors and scientists who had been criticized for spreading “misinformation.” They called it Covid-19: A Second Opinion. Again—what came of it? Nothing. Nada. Zilch.

And he’s already held several other hearings this year alone.

So, there’s been a lot of these scripted performances hearings. This wasn’t the first one.

One of the biggest things that stood out to me about the latest hearing was when the Senators probed Aaron Siri about a study in his possession, conducted by prominent doctors, summarizing the harms of these shots. Yet it was never published, released, or even mentioned until this hearing.

Siri was grilled (politely) about why he did not release it. It’s been years. His answer? The doctors wanted to protect their jobs.

I couldn’t help asking myself: If you had information that could save millions of lives, including children, would you really withhold it to protect your job?

If the Henry Ford study was completed in 2020, then why was it tucked away for five years? And why trot it out now—at a hearing literally titled “How the Corruption of Science has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines”? That isn’t coincidence; it’s narrative control. It kind of feels like they’re staging the release so it fits neatly into the “corruption of science” storyline. I’ll be covering that this evening at 8pm eastern on my Youtube channel here.

The good bad and the ugly…

The Good: these debates are entering prime time, more and more people are tuning in and raising questions about the shots. It’s great to have this happening in public. I would even love to see these discussions extend to ending the (excessive, unnecessary and deadly rabies vaccines as well)…

The Bad…

Ron Johnson has been doing this for years and nothing has come of it

Even those speaking out against the jabs are reinforcing the idea that there's some sort of contagious disease that requires a safe and effective jab in order to combat it

The confusing and conflicting data is presented for a purpose… To confuse and conflict people! It's a well-known strategy of mind manipulation.

The Ugly:

People walk away thinking something is going to happen because of these hearings. But what exactly has ever happened? Nothing.

Why isn’t anyone standing up to say, Why are we even here wasting our time? Why are we pretending the government has the authority to dictate what goes into our bodies?

I have a question for Senator Ron Johnson… He's been holding these hearings all these years, but what actually has been done?

👉 What products have been pulled off the market?

👉 What warnings have been given to Americans?

👉 And what justifications are being given that the government actually has any say in telling you that you should be injected anyway?

I gotta hand it to ‘em though… They're doing a great job of deflecting the real issue. Which is this: there are no such things as new diseases. There is nothing new under the sun… It's the same collection of symptoms with a different name on it, just like they did with AIDS.

I covered this in my substack about the “Bird Flu” here. The same symptoms of covid are the same for the bird flu, and the same for the flu. Just add “Covid” to my handy chart below, as the "symptoms” are identical.

Oh yeah, they have to keep adding additional symptoms to keep things interesting… pink eye anyone?

The serpents are preying on people’s fear of illness, incapacitation, and death.

The controllers can plant ideas in people's minds and then the gullible among us will start to believe it and see it and even experience it

This is called Psychosomatic illness.

Or Munchhausen’s… or hypochondria.

Let’s say someone's having a panic attack because they're so worried about what's going on… so they go to the hospital because they can't breathe… and before you know it, they're being put on Remdesivir, which slows respiration, so the next step is a ventilator, and then next step… well, it doesn’t end well for most people.

Just ask Scott Schara, whose 19-year old daughter (with Down’s Syndrome) Grace had a runny nose. This was back in 2021. Dad Scott took her to the hospital in Appleton, MI and was given the run-around (as was the protocol back then) and the worst tragedy happened: Grace was isolated from her family and eventually died at the hands of the hospital workers. The same hospital workers who were found “not guilty” in a wrongful death lawsuit. This, in spite of direct instructions from Grace’s parents to not put Grace on a ventilator.

There are thousands of stories just like Grace’s.

And yes there were thousands of people that died in the hospitals. Can it be proven that they died from Covid? Or from the treatment that they got for Covid… Or from whatever other illness they were experiencing previously such as kidney failure, heart failure, cancer…

This is government-perpetrated terrorism on the people, plain and simple.

Will Ron Johnson and his multiple Senate hearings have a meaningful impact on ending this once and for all?

Or is it just more theater intended to mollify the masses?

