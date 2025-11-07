The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Wheaton
6h

Excellent info Peggy. I watched your Charlie playlist. Like you said at one point, Charlie was getting too old for debating college kids. Perhaps he wanted out , a new role, and they wanted to fake his death to take it to a new level. The one thing that confuses me is his comments about Israel and asking if there was a stand down order. He seemed genuine there. However I do believe he was making those Freemason signs often including the day of the “shooting”, like you describe. Same w erika. Erika is clearly a wolf in sheep 🐑 clothing. She is the definition of deception. it is easy to see Erika is pretending to be a Christian.

Jewell
5h

In the basketball court photo - her feet are positioned as the compass over the square - where she is the "G" . Mormons are required to do missionary work - so I suspect the CIA uses them for intelligence operations in foreign countries. The young Mormons I have worked with on various clean-up events have been some of the best workers compared to other groups- they followed directions and were not adverse to getting their hands dirty which could be why they are good in intelligence operations. However, it could be like any other organization - which tends to recruit their own - Mormons tend to recruit Mormons. I don't know if Mormons are any more likely to be freemasons than are other Christian sects - the lower levels never quite understand what Cabbala for Gentiles is all about until they pass the test for the higher levels.

