Recent breaking news from the Fresno County town of Reedly, California:

I’m using the headline “House of Horrors” in quotation marks because this is the type of fear-mongering language that is making the rounds of the mainstream merry-go-round media in their reporting of an unlicensed laboratory owned by a Chinese company being “discovered” in Fresno county.

As always, I take a skeptical eye to most news reports and like to do my own digging.

Friends, I have a lot of questions. And as I like to say: “It’s better to have questions that can’t be answered than to have answers that can’t be questioned!”

So before we get into the timeline of events, let’s review some of the telltale signs of a psy-op, shall we?

-Stories that don’t add up, that are deliberately confusing and that lack evidence, hard facts, or data. Often times there will be comments made in articles without links to any documents or sources. For example, a statement will be made such as “somebody said XYZ” without any attribution. Who is this person? Why should we believe them? When did they say that? Who was the witness? How can this be verified?

-Emotional trigger words and sensationalized headlines. Remember, the news media's primary objective is to spread panic and fear. The media will exploit your emotions and exaggerate the perceived threat. In this situation of the mysterious bio-lab, the media is distributing reports with very little information, leading to widespread speculation, worry, and panic.

Here’s my coverage, with a touch of snark, as some of the reporting I uncovered just doesn’t add up:

Here’s what we know so far:

It seems this Chinese-owned lab was operating in the heart of Reedly for months without anyone noticing. On March 3, 2023 (yes, add up those numbers) a local code enforcement inspector noticed an “illegally attached” garden hose on the back of the warehouse building (I say officially because, as the story progresses, it appears the Reedly lab was discovered as early as December 2022, if not earlier.)

Forgive me for snickering, but it strikes me as odd and contrived that city employees would be driving around looking for “illegally attached garden hoses.” (Come to find out, apparently that’s a thing!)

This hose discovery kicked off the investigations that eventually led to the public finally finding out about the illegal bio-lab operation. It was reported by the MidValley Times that “according to a declaration from Prado, Assistant Director of Fresno County Public Health, which was filed in superior court, investigators discovered that one room of the warehouse was used to produce COVID-19 and pregnancy tests. In other rooms, investigators found blood, tissue and other bodily fluid samples. They also found thousands of vials that contained unlabeled fluids.”

Here is the timeline given to the public by Fresno Councilman, Greg Bredefeld, on July 31, 2023:

March 3, 2023 - Investigation by code enforcement after noticing the illegally attached garden hose

March 16, 2023 - The interior of the warehouse was formally investigated. A representative of Prestige Biotech, the alleged company behind the operation, was present.

May 4, 2023 - The CDC sent agents out to inspect the lab. Infectious agents were confirmed.

Here is the timeline I’ve been able to put together:

March 3, 2023 - Building Official Jeremy Harrison accompanied City Code Enforcement personnel to investigate potential code violations suspected at the Property

March 10, 2023 - Application for Inspection Warrant and Order Authorizing Entry onto the Property for City of Reedly Code Enforcement

March 16, 2023 - The interior of the warehouse was formally investigated. A representative of Prestige Biotech, the alleged company behind the operation, was present.

April 21, 2023 - Order of the Health Officer of the County of Fresno for the Inspection of the facility at 850 I Street by the County of Fresno Department of Public Health

July 5, 2023 - Fresno County Public Health staff executed the Abatement Warrant to enter the premises commonly known as 850 “I” Street, in the City of Reedley, County of Fresno, in the State of California.

July 7, 2023 - Abatement activity was fully concluded by Fresno County Department of Public Health and City of Reedly Code Enforcement

July 20, 2023 - Return of Fresno County Department of Public Health’s Abatement Warrant

“Officer Harper was informed by staff at the Property that they are making pregnancy and Covid-19 tests. (Id.) No record of approval for these uses on this Property exists with City's Planning Department. (Id.) The last record of a building permit to perform any work on the facility was recorded on February 26, 2021, and was for miscellaneous electrical and building repairs. (Id.) According to the City's records, no inspections were performed, and this permit expired February 26, 2022. (Id.)”

The press conference with Councilman Bredefeld also confirms that there were staff present on the property and no arrests have been made.

Who were the individuals (aka “staff”) that were present? How many were there? Male or female? Nationality?

I was able to locate a video from a local who drove all around the property and filmed its exterior in detail. From his video, I can confirm that the photo above of the code officer with the garden hose was taken on site. The screenshot below is from his video and you’ll notice the blue paint and the hose running through the wall.

Interestingly, I went to the Fresno County Department of Public Health and looked back through all their press releases and nothing was ever mentioned in March of 2023 when this lab was officially discovered. If it was a matter of public health and public concern, don’t you think the public would have been alerted? Maybe something could explode? Why wasn’t there a press conference?

Let’s move on to the alleged company connected to this bio-lab. If you conduct a google maps search of 850 I Street Reedly, CA it connects it to a “Prestige Biological Lab.”

“Court documents identify Xiuquin Yao as the alleged president of Prestige. Neither Reedley nor FCDPH was able to obtain from Yao any substantive information regarding Prestige or why infectious agents and mice were being stored at 850 I Street other than to say that the company was developing diagnostic testing kits. Court documents describe Prestige as the successor to Universal Meditech, Inc., a now-bankrupt medical equipment manufacturer located in Fresno. When Universal filed for bankruptcy, Prestige was its largest creditor.” Source: MidValley Times

Why was it operating illegally? Couldn’t afford the rent? What was the point of operating illegally?

I did some more digging and I was able to find a tax credit agreement between Universal Meditech and the Gavinator (My nickname for the tyrant-in-chief in California) This company received $360,000 of California taxpayer money in March of 2019. (Yes, you can see the three 6’s there, can’t you? Savvy readers know that equates to the mark of the beast in the Bible. Coincidence??)

Look at that date carefully — this $360,000 tax credit was signed exactly one year prior to the cooties hogwash being sloshed all over us.

WHY WOULD THE CHINESE START UP A DIAGNOSTIC/TESTING LAB IN CALIFORNIA in 2019?? HMM???

To my knowledge, I was the first to expose this during my live stream on August 2nd.

Another news source provides a little insight into why it took so long between March 3, 2023 and July 7, 2023 when everything was finally cleared out of the building.

“For the first half of 2023, the process of cleaning the Reedley location was stuck in court. Electrical issues were highlighted, including adding outlets for running refrigerators and freezers. There were also unmarked, highly-flammable chemicals being stored there. Officials were worried about the risk of a possible explosion, which prompted Reedley Fire Chief Jerry Isaak to send a letter to Zieba. The letter outlined a planned evacuation zone in case of an incident at the warehouse. Included in the area were the Reedley Police Department, Reedley’s city hall, the main office of Kings Canyon Unified School District, and 12 homes. Due to a gas station next door to the warehouse, the fire chief wrote in the letter that “the concern increased of a potential disaster for our city.” The letter was instrumental in the city getting warrants to go into the property. Since then, city, county, state and federal agencies have all been approved to go in.” Source. Court Documents link.

Keep in mind, the public was still unaware during the time the fire chief allegedly wrote that letter. It wasn’t until July that this story got out to the public.

Another photo shows a sign with the name “Alliance Hung Nin Inc” which I found filed with the California Secretary of state January 3, 2020. Just do a quick search using their company number #4548768 here. So this mysterious stock corporation files with this address in January of 2020 right before cooties. Got it. Nothing to see here, folks!

According to other websites, Alliance Hung Nin Inc. “is a granite counter top company that has been in business for 19 years.” Where are the previous addresses? What prompted the recent move to this warehouse in Reedly in January of 2020? And isn’t that a strange name for a counter top company? And why is the phone number disconnected?

As a result of this weird bio-lab occurrence, new laws and regulations are likely to be proposed. In fact, State Assembly-member Devon Mathis stated that he will be working in the legislature to address the discovery of the illegal medical lab. Mathis said in a news release “the discovery left concerning questions over the unreported use of dangerous chemicals. More broadly, Mathis said he hopes to craft legislation to equip local agencies with tools to ensure businesses are operating legally and ethically.” Source.

I personally believe this story is completely overblown and many of us are still left with so many questions. The fear mongering that the media has been peddling is horrendous, but this story is very interesting. What are your thoughts? Please let me know in a comment below. How are Alliance Hung Nin, Prestige Biotech, and Universal Meditech all connected? If I get any more information, I'll write part two.

Thank you to everyone who reads and shares this substack. Remember that all content is free to all readers. For those who can support my work with a paid subscription*, my thanks and gratitude are with you, as this is how I can continue to expose the evildoers and hogwashers and provide you with tools against tyranny.

*Paid subscribers are also invited to my monthly LIVE Q&A webinar, held the last Saturday of every month. Please email us with questions or an invitation: support@thehealthyamerican.org