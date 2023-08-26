Dear friends: This is a RANT ALERT!

The most disturbing thing of all to me in any disaster or catastrophe is when there are UNFOUNDED NARRATIVES continually pushed in the media and by youtubers, substackers, instagrammers and and Tik-tokers -- WHEN THERE IS NO EVIDENCE TO BACK UP THE CLAIMS!!!

All this does is FEED EVIL and inflict PSYCHOLOGICAL TRAUMA, which then makes it even more difficult for you to READ BETWEEN THE LIES and ASK QUESTIONS instead of subjecting yourself to the horrific narratives that are unverifiable!

Case in point: "Where are the Children?"

Early reports of "Children were sent home from school while their parents were at work" is nothing but a RUMOR.

Early reports of "Children were sent home from school while their parents were at work" is nothing but a RUMOR.

SHAME ON THOSE IN SOCIAL MEDIA PUSHING THIS HORRIFIC NARRATIVE WITHOUT EVIDENCE TO BACK IT UP!!!

The fact is, two of the three public schools had not yet been back in session. The high school was the one school that had classes cancelled EARLY IN THE DAY.

This is important, because the deadlier part of the fire was LATE IN THE AFTERNOON and in the EVENING.

So it is very unlikely that little children were left home alone to perish, which is what the evil media (and headline grabbing youtubers) want you to believe!!

I've spoken about this on several videos many many times, asking questions such as:

· How do you know both parents were at work?

· Are Lahaina parents used to leaving little kids at home alone?

· Couldn't a child run to a neighbor's house for help?

· What about the "ohana" tradition of Hawaii, where extended family members often live together, or even more than one family in one household?

· Couldn't a child be at work with a parent?

· Couldn't the parent(s)be working at home?

· Where were these children when they weren't normally in school, since at least two schools were not in session yet?

· If you were a parent at work and the fire broke out, wouldn't you immediately do whatever it took to make sure your child was safe?

· If there are missing children, where are the PARENTS out searching for their children, going on social media, passing out flyers, getting interviewed?

· And if an entire family perished, then those children aren't "missing" -- they are deceased.

EVEN NOW THERE ARE THOSE WHO STILL WILL ARGUE THIS.

That is so sad to me: that people want to hold onto the fear, dread and drama because it feeds some sort of strange excitement and adrenaline surge.

Truly, my prayers are with those who are so blinded by evil.

Much like we saw over the last 3+ years, where TO THIS DAY people are still obsessing over "covid" and will not let it go! Almost as if to say, "Don't take my virus away! The news and events gave my life so much meaning and interest! What will I focus on now if there is no catastrophe to be obsessed with? I have to think the WORST about what happened!"

Friends, this is called "catastrophizing" and it is not a healthy mental state to be in.

I prefer to ASK QUESTIONS and engage my intellect so that I can take the focus off of the emotional realm and remain sober-minded and rational.

THE ENEMY WANTS YOU STUCK IN THE SPIN CYCLE OF FEAR, DREAD and DRAMA because IT FEEDS EVIL.

Take a step back, take a breath in, focus on the GOOD that is happening (like people coming together to help each other), Pray and -- watch my videos for RATIONAL ANALYSIS of the events and characters, instead of subjecting yourself to those videos, images and individuals that only get your heart pumping with fear, dread and drama.

When that happens, recognize it and step back.

Ask yourself:

· What EVIDENCE is there for this information I am being presented with??

· Who is sharing this: are they trustworthy? Could they have another reason for presenting this?

· How could this person be benefiting from saying this?

· Is there a hidden agenda behind this?

· How can this information be verified?

· HOW DO I FEEL AFTER WATCHING/HEARING what this person is telling me?

· Do I feel empowered and informed?

· Or do I feel my heart-pounding and filled with dread, fear and trauma?

I urge you to watch my videos were I engage CRITICAL THINKING to stop the fear-mongering!

Thank goodness some of my Healthy Americans can “Read Between the Lies!”

Thank you for reading and sharing my Substack — and for watching and sharing my videos and youtube channel with others in your email, social media and when you leave comments on other youtube channels.

Youtube is messing with my volume, especially after I share video clips. You have to READJUST YOUR VOLUME to better hear me on the video.

Join me daily at 4 pm pacific/7 pm eastern for my daily livestreams to educate and empower you to stand strong in the face of evil.

