What do you think about a statue of Charlie Kirk in the Capitol? Maybe sitting there like Lincoln, or maybe even on horseback like George Washington.

Hey, they’re both Freemasons, so that would be a perfect fit, right?

Well, Florida seems to be leading the charge, encouraging colleges and universities to build statues of Charlie Kirk on campus. They want other universities around the country to follow suit. In fact, Florida already has a Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway—Lake County became the first local government in the nation to name a road after him.

And it doesn’t stop there. A Republican lawmaker in Florida filed a bill requiring all public state universities to rename one roadway on campus after Charlie Kirk. I want to hear what you think about that, friends.

From Florida Today:

Meanwhile, Representative Clay Higgins on Twitter made headlines for saying he would use every congressional tool to ban anyone belittling this event. We’re talking lifetime bans from platforms, going after business licenses, blacklisting people, revoking driver’s licenses—the list goes on. This, friends, is censorship and overreach.

Let’s be clear: speech is speech. You might not like it, you might disagree—but freedom of speech is a cornerstone of this country. Threatening people for expressing an opinion? That’s the opposite of freedom.

This isn’t just about one statue or one event. Look closer. There’s a pattern: distraction, division, erosion of free speech, increased surveillance, and pushing agendas like gun control—all under the guise of “honor” or “safety.” Statues and monuments aren’t neutral. They’re symbols, and the people putting them up know exactly what messages they’re sending.

Let me know what you think about mandatory statues and roads in Charlie’s “honor.”

P.S. I’ve got a Part 2 about this for you coming up tomorrow.

