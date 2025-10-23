Friends,
What do you think about a statue of Charlie Kirk in the Capitol? Maybe sitting there like Lincoln, or maybe even on horseback like George Washington.
Hey, they’re both Freemasons, so that would be a perfect fit, right?
Well, Florida seems to be leading the charge, encouraging colleges and universities to build statues of Charlie Kirk on campus. They want other universities around the country to follow suit. In fact, Florida already has a Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway—Lake County became the first local government in the nation to name a road after him.
And it doesn’t stop there. A Republican lawmaker in Florida filed a bill requiring all public state universities to rename one roadway on campus after Charlie Kirk. I want to hear what you think about that, friends.
From Florida Today:
Meanwhile, Representative Clay Higgins on Twitter made headlines for saying he would use every congressional tool to ban anyone belittling this event. We’re talking lifetime bans from platforms, going after business licenses, blacklisting people, revoking driver’s licenses—the list goes on. This, friends, is censorship and overreach.
Let’s be clear: speech is speech. You might not like it, you might disagree—but freedom of speech is a cornerstone of this country. Threatening people for expressing an opinion? That’s the opposite of freedom.
This isn’t just about one statue or one event. Look closer. There’s a pattern: distraction, division, erosion of free speech, increased surveillance, and pushing agendas like gun control—all under the guise of “honor” or “safety.” Statues and monuments aren’t neutral. They’re symbols, and the people putting them up know exactly what messages they’re sending.
Let me know what you think about mandatory statues and roads in Charlie’s “honor.”
Given where Clay Higgins hails from, you'd think he would want to focus on the plethora of drug-related crimes in his district rather than dictate how the rest of us should express ourselves.
Frankly, I'm weary of giving any voice to Kirk since it's clearly a farce.
Instead, I'd like to hear more about:
1. Epstein - I've heard zero about him since 9.10.25 (Kirk's "assassination") and Massie's bipartisan bill is still stuck in Congress because of spineless Republicans. A grassroots movement demanding release of the files would be awesome. Furthermore, let's see the originals - not the heavily redacted versions. It's unlikely the American political system would survive such a disclosure. And if we're being honest, refreshing the tree of liberty is probably a good thing at this juncture in our history.
2. Gaza - LAPAM is running a full-scale ad campaign smear against HAMAS, reciting all "their evils." The sad truth is that the propaganda machine (owned by the Khazarian Mafia) will incite fury throughout the planet against the Palestinians. Once Kushner and Witkoff clear the people (aka send them to concentration camps...or worse) and bulldoze everything along the Gaza strip, I expect to see all The Tribe lining up, eager to plunk down their deposits for those multi-million dollar ocean-view condos on the Mediterranean.
3. Ukraine - most Americans are clueless about history. The adage is true - if you don't know history, you're doomed to repeat it. Putin / Russia are not the bad guys here. If you really want to understand the integral historical links between the Khazarian Mafia and Ukraine, these articles are worth your time:
https://human-synthesis.ghost.io/2023/02/28/the-well-hidden-truths-about-the-khazarian-engineered-ukraine-war/
https://theserapeum.com/the-seed-of-the-serpent-the-pharisees/
Our King very specifically warned us. Read John 8:44, Rev. 2:9 and Rev. 3:9. Indeed, there's an ingenious paradox at work here but an anthropological fact, nonetheless: many Christians have much more Israelite blood in their veins than most of their neighbors who claim to be Jewish. And here's the key point: Israelite DOES NOT EQUAL Jew. Two very different bloodlines. Our King was an Israelite. The Pharisees were Jews.
So, let me understand this. Colleges are being forced to name a roadway after the man who told people NOT to go to college. Very interesting. But stupid.
Then Trump's "master builder" comment at the memorial. After watching your Freemason video, I am guessing that Charlie had achieved the 3rd degree.