But those of us who can read between the lies can see what is in front of our very eyes.

Please accept this message as “truth in love” as I know what I’m about to share can be shocking — and even offensive — to some.

And before you ask, “Why is Peggy always going after these people…”

Ask instead why “these people” are showing themselves to be involved in questionable, occult practices, signs and symbols.

Trust me, I wish I could be proven wrong on the results of some of my investigations.

I wish I could look under these rocks and find nothing of note, no signs, clues or indications that anything is amiss.

I don’t like being deceived, and I know you don’t either.

So I get why it’s hard to realize that some of your favorite players in the game are not who they present themselves to be.

For example, many of those on the stage presenting themselves to be Christian do not have fruit that bears that out.

(We can also see this with those who pretend they are anti-vax when they are really pro-vax; pretend their they are small gov’t while promoting big govt; pretend they are public servants when in fact they are public serpents…)

So how do you know when you are being deceived or not?

You may be like me, with a highly-developed sense of discernment.

You can just tell when something seems off.

Or, you may slowly realize that things aren’t adding up. You may have been persuaded to accept the propaganda/narrative that is being pushed, but over time you start to see the truth.

What I do is look for signs, symbols, patterns and indications that don’t match up with what the person is purporting to be, do or believe.

NOTE! Not every symbol, sign, number, color or gesture in inherently bad or intended for evil. Plenty of people use certain gestures innocently. Plenty of people have favorite numbers, colors, animals, etc and there is NOTHING WRONG with that.

It’s the INTENTION behind these things that matter.

So, if you love owls, for example, and have owl-decorated dish cloths and wall hangings, that does not mean you are worshipping evil!

Or your favorite number is 13, that does not mean you are part of the Illuminati.

Or if you flash the “okay” symbol to indicate all is well, that does not make you a Freemason.

It is the intention behind what you are doing.

Those with discernment do realize that signs and symbols are ways that gangs, clubs and secret societies communicate with each other.

Just like rainbows are beautiful, colorful and enjoyed by many — the rainbow symbol is strongly associated with homosexuals. In California for example, there are restaurant and businesses that prominently display rainbow flags, stickers and other paraphernalia. It is a way to communicate their message without having a sign outside that says “Gay owned business” (though I’ve seen that as well.)

The point I’m trying to make is that most people who are aware of the rainbow/gay association would understand what flying a rainbow flag means. It’s done intentionally to communicate with those who understand it meaning.

So when you see politicians, celebrities, professional athletes and musicians flashing certain gestures and using certain symbols — you can generally conclude that it is done INTENTIONALLY to communicate a message.

This is especially true when the gestures and symbols seem out of place, unnatural and used frequently.

Let’s take Chris Tomlin, a musician who plays “Christian” music. Also known as a “worship pastor” in that the music is intended for people to sing and praise God. Tomlin used to lead worship at the mega-church Passion City Church in Atlanta, GA. This church is also famous for many people leaving it because of questionable practices and doctrines. That will have to be a story for another day.

For now we turn to Chris Tomlin.

Chris Tomlin performed at Turning Point USA’s political rally memorial for Charlie Kirk on Sunday, September 21, 2025. See his performance here.

Many noted the strange stage setup, complete with shooting smoke, and a black and red backdrop with what appeared to be flames…

This substack is best WATCHED rather than READ. Click below for short video to get my commentary and read the comments following the video:

CHRIS TOMLIN — NEW ALBUM DROPS September 26, 2025 Wow, what a coincidence!

Watch this interview here to see his signs. Doesn’t seem too broken up over the whole Charlie Kirk magic show!

Another performer, Kari Jobe:

Share

Leave a comment