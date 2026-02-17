Looks like on the topic of appointing the convicted rapist and human ear-biter Mike Tyson for Bob Kennedy’s “#BiteLikeMike” healthy food campaign, fellow substacker Sasha Latypova is on the same page as I am.

I cover it all in my latest video for you here:

Be sure to watch my video for my soap-box stance on why the government should not be in the business of telling you what to eat — or more importantly, what NOT to eat!

My point of view may be unpopular, as I do not believe SNAP (food stamp) recipients should be denied the freedom to choose what foods they want to consume.

What’s next? Your health insurer denying you coverage because your supermarket loyalty card shows you’ve purchased chips and soft drinks?

That’s just a hop-skip-and-a-jump to the government restricting ALL of our food choices.

Think it through, friends.

It’s no skin off my teeth (ugh, horrible choice of words, I know, since we’re talking about Mike the human-eat-biter Tyson) 😂 what in the heck anyone else chooses to eat.

And I certainly do not approve of the government regulating what food and drink can be purchased.

Anyhoo, I’ve got a couple of unpopular opinions I share in my video above, so be sure to watch if you’re in the mood for a touch of my trademark snark.

Then, be sure to read Sasha’s substack where she calls Bob Kennedy on the carpet for this outrageous choice of #BiteLikeMike Tyson as the spokesperson for the government’s “Eat Real Food” campaign.

Can’t wait to read your comments! ~ Peggy

