CDC Panel Recommends Delaying Hepatitis B Shots for Newborns

Last week, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the group that advises U.S. vaccine policy, voted to recommend delaying the first hepatitis B shot for most newborns. Yes, the vaccine that isn’t necessary. After thirty years of pushing Day-One Hep B injections, the panel finally cracked the door open to a little common sense.

But in my opinion, this move is too little, too late.

Click below to watch my brief video here:

Meanwhile, over on cdc.gov, the website still claims that all infants should get the hepatitis B shot. No mention of ACIP’s recent vote. No update. No clarification. For an agency with billion-dollar funding, clicking “edit page” and delete apparently requires days of work.

Follow the Money

Merck, one of the major Hep B vaccine providers, reported $13 billion in vaccine revenue in 2024 alone.

GSK, another provider, generated $31 billion in vaccine revenue and sells its Hep B dose for $115 per dose. Shots for tots, indeed. Very lucrative shots.

And yet we’re supposed to pretend there is no financial incentive driving universal vaccination.

ACIP’s revised recommendation doesn’t go far. It essentially says parents should consult their doctor about the birth-dose but still pushes the vaccine at three months.

But here’s the real question: Why hasn’t the CDC updated their website to reflect the new guidance? Transparency shouldn’t take days of bureaucratic delay. Unless, of course… agendas.

I’ll continue following this story closely. In the meantime, I’ve got two additional videos and substacks coming on this important topic, which I’ve been shouting about for a few years now.

