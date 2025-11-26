This is a very difficult topic for me to broadcast on.

It deals with testing on animals — and I want to give you fair warning, even though I do not mention the details of the experiment or show any graphic images, as I do not want to expose you to any trauma and distress.

However, this is a topic that needs to be known.

I break it down for you in my recent video here. Main content starts after sponsor message at about 3:07 mark.

The following is a repost of a newsletter from a Healthy American and dear friend, Britt Lind. She heads up an animal right organization called “Kindness and Science in Action.”

This group exposes the fraud and cruelty of animal experimentation, the corruption of the petrochemical/pharmaceutical/medical industry and to educate the public about their negative impact on our health.

I have shared previous newsletters from this organization, and this is one that everyone with a compassionate heart needs to read.

We received word last week that the CDC is “phasing out” all “invasive” monkey testing and research. What does this mean? We have no idea of how long it will take to “phase out” the vivisection at the CDC and we don’t know if “invasive” means that they will continue other forms of experimentation on monkeys. We can only hope for the best and that all vivisection on monkeys will come to an end at the CDC.

We do know that Jay Bhattacharya, despite his rhetoric about “phasing out” vivisection at the NIH, has shown no signs of backing off from animal experimentation and is continuing to fund horrific experiments, including those initiated by Anthony Fauci. Bobby Kennedy has said he is in favor of ending all vivisection that is useless. Since all of it is useless, that means he should favor abolition.

Real scientific modalities exist that have nothing to do with animals and everything to do with human health. So why don’t they switch over now? The answer to that is, vivisection is a billion dollar a year industry. What would all the disease charities do if they couldn’t say they are looking for a “cure?” All of them brutalize animals in their laboratories. That’s how vivisectors get grants from the NIH and that’s how they continue to get donations from a clueless public. It is greed that keeps the torture going. And because pharma has billions to spend on propaganda, they have their bought and paid for media scream bloody murder if one single lab is shut down.

As a non profit, we cannot campaign for any candidate or party. Both parties take turns doing harm to animals in various ways whenever their administration is in charge. But when it comes to vivisection, we can give you this fact: the last time Trump was in office, the head of the FDA announced they were ending vivisection at that agency. All of us who had been fighting vivisection for decades were overjoyed. Finally, we were making inroads into ending tax payer supported vivisection! But as soon as Biden came into office, that decision by the FDA was overturned. Vivisection at the FDA continues unabated.

Now that Trump is in office again, vivisection labs are being shut down. White Coat Waste and all of their political connections on both sides of the aisle are coming through for us and the animals. But what happens when another pro vivisection democrat is elected president? Everything that we are working on, including the latest phasing out at the CDC will be reversed. The democrats’ constant refrain is that Trump is “anti science” for closing vivisection labs. They scream he is “killing people,” and “people will die,” because labs that torture animals are being shut down. As we have said many times before, all of that is nonsense, of course, but when politicians are owned by pharma they will do their bidding. And because vivisection is a billion dollar industry, they will say anything to keep the labs and the brutality towards animals continuing.

So we remind you once again, in order for lab shutdowns to survive the next pro vivisection/pro pharma administration, we must educate our members of Congress regarding the scientific argument. The only way compassionate people who represent us in Washington will be able to withstand the screaming of pharma, the media, and the democrats when they lie about the “dangers of shutting down labs” is to get them to understand that animal torture does not bring about cures. Please write to your representatives on a regular basis and educate them. Go to democracy.io and explain the scientific argument against vivisection in your own words or copy and paste the paragraph below.

Dear ----

Whenever the current administration announces that an animal experimentation lab has been shut down, the pharmaceutical industry and their enablers in the media scream and yell that because this lab is closing “People will die!” “Cures will not be found!” “They were so close to finding a cure!” No one knows better than pharma and the vivisectors that these are lies. It is a scientific fact that experiments on animals cannot be extrapolated to humans because of differences in physiology, metabolism, genetics, biochemistry, diet, and environment. Testing drugs on animals does not predict what will happen in humans. Brutalizing animals is not science. It does not and never has brought about a cure to any disease. It continues because of one reason and one reason only --- greed. It is a billion dollar industry for pharma, animal breeding laboratories, manufacturers of vivisection instruments, vivisection labs, and universities who torture animals. The modalities for non animal research have existed for years. So please, the next time that you have a chance to help close an animal lab, do not be dissuaded from doing so by the lies of those who profit from fraudulent science and cruelty. It’s time to move into the age of real science and better health and quality of life for all living beings.

Sincerely,

We must be persistent in educating our representatives and the public in order for the lab shutdowns to survive the next administration whatever it may be. Many democrats are on our side and help in the shutdowns but others, including those who aspire to run for president, are just as determined that vivisection will never be abolished. When we fight pharma we are fighting the pharmaceutical/medical/vivisection/disease organization complex. They have the money but we have the truth.