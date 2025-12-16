Y’all asked for it — so here ya go! Click to watch video — this one took me hours to research and compile! Never any AI here — just hard work and human intelligence. All my own original research, images and links, except for the short video at the end from a French creator on instagram. And yes, it’s well worth it.

Friends, these are breaking stories, so more information might have been released by the time you are reading/watching this, which I’m publishing on December 15, 2025.

Before I dive in, take a look at these images of a “witness” to the Brown fake shooting. We are told this student (who is home now in CA) just went through a harrowing, life-and-death situation.

Just look at the trauma in her eyes! She’s visibly shaken! She’s devastated! She can barely keep it together! How dare the media subject this poor young woman to recounting her (fake, scripted) story on national media! No wonder she’s so worried and can barely remember her lines!

Give her a break! Acting is HARD. 🤣 You can see the entire CBS interview here. Her portion starts midway through.

You might say, “Well, Peggy, the media is so eager to keep the story going, they’ll provide their own witnesses. It doesn’t mean the event didn’t happen.”

That is possible… I mean, this witness (like the dozens and dozens I’ve exposed in previous events) is obviously coached. How did the media find this person? Who arranged the interview? Did the distraught witness call the news channel? It doesn’t add up. But then again, these stories never do.

More likely is that the entire thing is staged. Meaning no deaths. Not that I wouldn’t put it past the powers-that-shouldn’t-be to kill people in order to further their evil agendas, but in most cases, these incidents look manufactured.

The sad thing is, many people will not even realize that this girl’s reaction, emotions and facial expressions are completely inappropriate for the situation at hand.

For years, the media has bombarded the general public with laughing, smiling, dry-eyed witnesses and victims and loved ones, so that some people no longer even realize that what they are seeing are ACTORS performing a role. And performing it badly, too. I’ve done many, many, many (did I many?) videos showing the smiling fake witnesses.

I mean — come one, man! Is this the face, expression, words and demeanor of someone who just went through a harrowing life-or-death experience??

I am far more upset and shaken just telling my husband about a horrible driver that cut me off in traffic!

I don’t even really need to go any further into this story to conclude that yet again, the media is presenting us with more fake, phony, fraudulent stories designed to tear at your heartstrings and make you call for increased gun control and increased surveillance.

Luckily, most of you can see what is going on here.

Many of you told me that you woke up to the fake, phony, fraudulent “mass shooting” events back on December 14, 2012 when the extraordinarily poorly-produced Sandy Hook saga unfolded.

It was as if the powers-that-shouldn’t-be purposely broadcast an event that had so many holes in it, so many poor actors and so many absurd story lines that only those who weren’t paying attention (or those who were blinded by their emotions) could fall for it.

Just a glance at any headlines will tell you that the media promotes fear and terror

Let’s Look at Brown University Event:

We are told that Mia Tretta (if that’s even her real name) was a survivor of a previous “school shooting” in Saugus, California in 2019.

Same with another student, Zoe Weissman! What are the chances? 🤣🤦‍♀️ Wise Man we are told was also in the (fake) Parkland school incident.

Let’s take a look at Mia’s reactions, talking about the Brown incident.

The story says Mia is “distraught.” Take a look for yourself at the face of someone who is “distraught.”

Watch a news interview with her here:

Because that is exactly how you’ll look after the devastatingly traumatic experience. Watch the video news clip here. Her words do not match her expressions. She is demonstrating the “Duper’s Delight” perfectly.

“Well, Peggy — everybody experiences trauma differently.”

Yes, they do. But Mia has not experienced trauma at all. She looks like she can’t wait to cash another big fat paycheck.

In true prepared-talking-points style, Mia says:

“Gun violence doesn’t care if you’ve already been shot before, and it doesn’t care what community you’re in,” she said. “It’s an epidemic that touches every single community.” Mia now feels a mixture of fear, confusion and anger. Americans, she says, shouldn’t accept mass shootings as a fact of life.

Oh yes, that’s exactly how a college student speaks. Perfectly scripted to push the “gun violence” agenda. Yes, because you know how violent guns are. Just like cars, that are getting into crashes. It’s not about reckless drivers, it’s about reckless cars. 😂

Here, Mia in 2019. Looks pretty happy, but not as happy as the doc who seems thrilled to get his picture in the paper. We are told that Mia had shrapnel in her stomach fro several gun shots. Sure looks chipper, though, don’t she?! 🤣

Reminds me of other DISTRAUGHT “Witnesses” the media has showcased lately…

Let’s look first at images from the Brown Event:

Conditioning innocent people to put their hands up:

You know, like at the airport: “STOP! Don’t Shoot! I only wanted to fly to Akron!”

Blocking off streets and going door-to-door for a “gunman on the loose” — nuthin’ to see here, folks! Just government-inflicted terror on the population to scare them into giving up their freedom.

Reminds me of the Charlie Jerk incident, where the police went door-to-door… see how they’re pushing this narrative? Just let the authorities in to search your home folks, nuttin’ to see here!

And the media is in on it, as usual. Take a look at the obvious green screens being used here: 🤦‍♀️ 🤣 She must be getting warm in that get-up with all the studio lights!

Geesh: when are people going to realize the news is manufactured??

Let’s Take a Look at the MAYOR Brett Smiley:

He is fiercely against anyone criticizing Israel. He formed a “multi-city board to fight anti-semitism.” Any bets that the “lone gunman” in the Brown incident will turn out to be a muslim, or at least anti-Jewish?

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) has launched its Mayors Advisory Board, a new leadership body bringing together local officials from across North America committed to combating antisemitism and building more united communities.

Chaired by Mayor Brett Smiley of Providence, Rhode Island, the Advisory Board joins an inaugural cohort of mayors representing diverse regions and constituencies. Members will provide strategic guidance for CAM’s national municipal strategy, advise on best practices, and advance implementation of the Municipal Antisemitism Action Index, CAM’s signature framework for measurable, actionable city policies.

Beyond shaping strategy, board members will also mentor their peers, helping other mayors adopt proven approaches and scale successful initiatives in their own communities, in pursuit of CAM’s broader mission to empower municipalities as first responders in the fight against antisemitism. The inaugural Mayors Advisory Board members include:

Mayor Brett Smiley (Providence, RI) — Chair

Mayor Margaret Brown (Weston, FL)

Mayor Alix Desulme (North Miami, FL)

Mayor Marcus Muhammad (Benton Harbor, MI)

Mayor Sharona Nazarian (Beverly Hills, CA)

Mayor Rusty Paul (Sandy Springs, GA)

Mayor Larisa Svechin (Sunny Isles Beach, FL)

Mayor Howard Weinberg (Aventura, FL)

Mayor Vince Williams (Union City, GA)

Together, these leaders represent a cross-section of municipalities united in their commitment to stand against antisemitism. Mayor Smiley stated: “In the face of rising antisemitism nationwide, I am proud that the Combat Antisemitism Movement is calling on local leaders to come together to protect our neighbors and build stronger, more welcoming communities across the country. Providence’s Jewish neighbors have increasingly felt targeted and divided by the surge of antisemitism and my administration has worked tirelessly to ensure that Providence continues to be the welcoming, inclusive city it is known to be. As chair of the new Mayors Advisory Board, I am looking forward to working with my colleague mayors on strategies that confront hate with education, dialogue, and action.”

Hmmmm? I wonder if there will be any “anti-semitic” incidents in any of the places listed above?

No wonder this new Mayor group wants to target Florida, a state with some of the least-restrictive gun laws:

Oh, looky here! Smiley is also bankrolled by gun control lobby Everytown for Gun Safety!

Let’s look at BROWN UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT — Connected to “New World Dis-Order” Council on Foreign Relations and Promoter of DEI Initiatives

Brown has gained international attention for its campus-wide effort to develop and implement its comprehensive Pathways to Diversity and Inclusion action plan, which the University launched in 2016. Paxson has been the principal investigator on several research projects supported by the National Institutes of Health and authored or co-authored numerous journal articles on PUBLIC HEALTH. Under Paxson’s leadership, the University has established a School of Public Health

Paxson served as vice president of the American Economic Association and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Paxson Earns $3.1 Million as University President. Some people are willing to do anything for money.

During Con-vid, Paxson strictly enforced vaccinations, contact tracing, testing, masking. From the Brown.ed website here:

Paxson said the work to develop safe reopening plans — from testing, tracing, isolation and social distancing to plans for classroom spaces and living arrangements — is complex, all-consuming and expensive. But given what is at stake for students, regional economies and research on key national issues, the work is essential, she said.

Paxson spoke about gun control as far back as 2013. Story here from Brown Daily Herald:

Remember, these tyrants work on incrementalism, setting the stage for their evil deeds over many decades, event centuries.

Here, in the recent “shooting”, look at the image the media chooses to share: the infiniti symbol, which is often hijacked to signal to those in the know. Often used in occult, scientology, witchcraft, satanism and others.

This symbol also signifies the Ouroboros, the snake eating its own tail. The Ouroboros also is used in the occult, witchcraft and satanism.

Let’s Make a List and Check it Twice…

Incident occurs near holidays? Check.

Terror-induced media coverage? Check.

Strange names of victims? Check.

Connection to prior mass events? Check.

Gun control narrative pushed? Check.

Suspicious officials, such as mayor, University president, etc? Check.

Unbelievable witnesses? Check.

Go Fund Me’s in place? Check.

I just wanna know where I can get my PSY-OP STRONG t-shirt.😆

Friends, without even breaking down every single calling card (such as dates, colors, numbers, names, gestures, symbolism, etc.) I can already conclude that this Brown shooting incident doesn’t add up — except for those who are adding up the $$$ they are being paid to participate in such a sloppy production.

PAM BONDI BEACH INCIDENT

The evil-doers love to leave little calling card and tells. One thing they do is a play on words, such as calling digital currency CBDC — so those already familiar with the prior term CBD (used in oils, creams, supplements, etc) kind of accept the new phrase with an unconscious familiarity. Same with ISIS — with the acronym ISS for International Space Station (😂) now closely resembling the American-created “terror” organization ISIS. (Yes, the gov’t has to create a bogeyman, otherwise who would they fight?!) And of course BLM used to stand for Bureau of Land Management (familiar to people who know they can camp on BLM lands for free) but now has been usurped into Black Lives Matter.

So when it came to the latest incident to occur in Australia, why not select Pam BONDI Beach for the location?! 🤣

Hey, I get it if your brain doesn’t work the same way as mine does, but those little details jump out at me.

There are already some sleuths on the job analyzing this event, so let me share with you a few salient points that will help you conclude, as I have, that the Pam BONDI Beach Blanket Bingo is nothing more than yet another staged, sensationalized, manufactured orchestrated psyop.

Of course, they can’t NOT signal to you their true allegiance, can they? 🤦‍♀️

Yes, it’s the same Israeli operative who just happened to be on the ground of the (ahem, cough, cough) Israeli totally realistic 🤣 incident in Oct 7, 2023 — and then, whaddare the chances — he just happened to not only be at Pam BONDI Beach, but was shot in the head, but still able to take a selfie AND flag down the media to deliver a very scripted talking-points-memo:

Weird how the gushing blood did not saturate his head wrap. ANd don’t worry about going to the hospital for a head wound, no. Better to get in front of the cameras to deliver your talking points about anti-semitism.

Friends, THIS MAN IS AN ISRAELI OPERATIVE.

🚨 You can learn more when you watch my video here, around the 23 minute mark is where I share an astounding video about the BONDI BEACH H-O-A-X from a creator on instagram, @reality.revolt. (That’s where the screen grab above, comes from) ←

It’s all a DISTRACTION, folks!

You can be sure that whatever the puppet masters are up to, it is also to DISTRACT YOU from what is going on elsewhere.

The media WANTS US FOCUSED on the stories they promote so that we don’t see that the digital prison walls are going up around us, and to get us to BUY INTO whatever new restrictions that will be imposed following the latest media-manufactured-mayhem.

This is just a glimpse of what they want to distract is from:

But I want to put your mind at ease.

My goal is to help you see that there are NOT random, crazed gunmen running around shooting at random people for no reason.

You don’t need to live in fear.

The media and government love to terrorize people with the threat of danger and violence.

Terrorized, fearful people are much easier to manipulate and they are much more willing to accept (and beg for) tyranny and oppression if they are promised peace and safety.

Are there actual criminals and actual crimes and actual shootings? Yes, yes and yes. Crimes do happen. There are bad guys out there. We all know of real crimes that have occurred to people we know… even ourselves. I am not minimizing that fact. But those crimes rarely make it into the headlines, and they are rarely sensationalized.

It’s the fake, phony and fraudulent manufactured “mass” events that I”m talking about here. With the same old tired storylines and same old fake, bad actors and same old smiling witnesses and same old oppressive agenda.

I’ll be back with you following my Wednesday broadcast on my Healthy American youtube channel (join me at 5 pm pacific/8 pm eastern) where I’ll explain in detail how and why I research these psy-ops. Hope there will be some tips you can use.

If you appreciate the work I put in researching, writing, broadcasting and educating about these topics, I’d love to have you as a paid subscriber. Best is to drop a check in the mail here:

Peggy Hall

205 Avenida del Mar #681

San Clemente, CA 92674

I’m grateful to have you on board as a Healthy American!

P.S> Be sure to head over to watch my Youtube video on this here (just about half an hour long, faster if you watch on 2x speed 😂) and don’t miss the awesome comments from amazing Healthy Americans like you!

Share

Leave a comment