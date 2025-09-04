I don’t care for the word mandate, but in this case it’s used correctly: in order for your child to attend school in Florida (and most states), they are required to become little human pin cushions.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo doesn’t just call mandates wrong—he calls the shots themselves immoral and the C-19 shot poisonous.

Ladapo says every last mandate has to go. He calls them “wrong,” “immoral,” and “dripping with disdain and slavery.”

Take a listen (2:40–8:45) or read the transcript below.

The Florida Department of Health, in partnership with the governor, is going to be working to end all vaccine mandates in Florida law. All of them. All of them. Every last one of them. Yes.

Every last one of them. All of them.

Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery. Okay.

Who am I as a government—or anyone else—or who am I as a man standing here now to tell you what you should put in your body?

Who am I to tell you what your child should put in your body?

I don't have that right. Your body…your body is a gift from God. What you put into your body is because of your relationship with your body and your God. I don't have that right. Government does not have that right. They want you to believe they have that right. And unfortunately, you know, they've been successful.

They've been successful. You know, pretty much every state has them. It's wrong. It's immoral. They do not have the right to tell you what you put in your body.

They don't have the right to tell you what your kids have to put in your body.

They do not have the right. Do not give it to them. Take it away from them.

And we're going to be starting that here in Florida. And you know, I love our lawmakers. Obviously, they make the machinery of our laws. Our governor reviews. We work in collaboration. He signs. I love our lawmakers. They're going to have to make decisions, right? This is… that's the way that this becomes possible. So people are going to have to make a decision. People are going to have to have to choose a side. And I am I am telling you right now that you know the moral side is it's so simple.

No one has that right guys. People have a right to make their own decisions. Informed decisions. You want to put you know whatever different vaccines in your body. God bless you. I hope you make an informed decision. You don't want to put whatever vaccines in your body. God bless you and I hope you make an informed decision. And that's how it should be. That is that is a moral, ethical universe, not this nonsense where people who don't know you are telling you what to put in your temple, the temple of your body.

That is a gift from God. They don't have that right.

One of the counterarguments you'll have and I I would even care more if it was actually sincere is that “well you know, um… there are people who you know they're they can't take a particular vaccine” or you know whatever reason they're imuno compromised

and therefore everyone else has to do something because of that situation and absolutely, right you know I've got three kids. You know I'm a parent. My kids are a little older now. They're 6, 8, and 12. And I, you know, I remember when particularly when they were smaller. I mean, yeah, there's nothing like I mean, your heart literally leaps out of your chest when you're worried about your kids' health and especially when they're smaller, but really any age. So, I understand that. I get that. But that is also… that is also, you know, that's also part of the experience of life. And it is not right. There's no basis. There's no ethical basis for that to be used as a reason—a force to take away your ability to choose what you put in your body and what you as a parent put in your child's body. That's your right.

And it's it's not that the world is perfect. The world is imperfect. It's not that sometimes people will end up regretting the decision that they made. And we've seen a lot of that during the during the C-19 pandemic. I mean, how many people put that poison in their bodies with these mRNA co 19 vaccines and wish they could turn back the the the hands of time and and undo that, right? So, it's it's not to say that the world is perfect, but it is to say if we want to move toward a perfect world—a better world—you can't do it by enslaving people in terrible philosophies and taking away people's freedoms, that's not the path. That's not the path.

We have to find alternative alternative pathways. Okay. So, uh let me see was there any other announcement I want to make? So, here's what we can do in the Florida Department of Health. We actually have the ability to start that process with uh with what you know government folks call ‘rules.’ So the Florida Department of Health, we have some some rules that we promulgated—not me—predecessors, that include, you know, a handful, maybe a half a dozen vaccines that um that are mandated in Florida. So those are going to be gone for sure.

So those are gone and we're going to be working with our, you know, amazing Governor DsSantis and our wonderful lawmakers to get rid of the rest of it. We need to end it. It's the right thing to do and it'll be wonderful for Florida to be the first state to do it.

So, I think that's it for announcements. So, thank you guys very much. Lots of love to you guys.

— Joseph Ladapo, FL State Surgeon General