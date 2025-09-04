BREAKING! FLORIDA to END ALL VACCINE MANDATES?!
Is this a sincere move -- or is there a hidden agenda?
Friends, have you seen the headlines?
I don’t care for the word mandate, but in this case it’s used correctly: in order for your child to attend school in Florida (and most states), they are required to become little human pin cushions.
Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo doesn’t just call mandates wrong—he calls the shots themselves immoral and the C-19 shot poisonous.
Ladapo says every last mandate has to go. He calls them “wrong,” “immoral,” and “dripping with disdain and slavery.”
Take a listen (2:40–8:45) or read the transcript below.
The Florida Department of Health, in partnership with the governor, is going to be working to end all vaccine mandates in Florida law. All of them. All of them. Every last one of them. Yes.
Who am I as a government—or anyone else—or who am I as a man standing here now to tell you what you should put in your body?
Who am I to tell you what your child should put in your body?
I don't have that right. Your body…your body is a gift from God. What you put into your body is because of your relationship with your body and your God. I don't have that right. Government does not have that right. They want you to believe they have that right. And unfortunately, you know, they've been successful.
They've been successful. You know, pretty much every state has them. It's wrong. It's immoral. They do not have the right to tell you what you put in your body.
They don't have the right to tell you what your kids have to put in your body.
They do not have the right. Do not give it to them. Take it away from them.
And we're going to be starting that here in Florida. And you know, I love our lawmakers. Obviously, they make the machinery of our laws. Our governor reviews. We work in collaboration. He signs. I love our lawmakers. They're going to have to make decisions, right? This is… that's the way that this becomes possible. So people are going to have to make a decision. People are going to have to have to choose a side. And I am I am telling you right now that you know the moral side is it's so simple.
No one has that right guys. People have a right to make their own decisions. Informed decisions. You want to put you know whatever different vaccines in your body. God bless you. I hope you make an informed decision. You don't want to put whatever vaccines in your body. God bless you and I hope you make an informed decision. And that's how it should be. That is that is a moral, ethical universe, not this nonsense where people who don't know you are telling you what to put in your temple, the temple of your body.
That is a gift from God. They don't have that right.
One of the counterarguments you'll have and I I would even care more if it was actually sincere is that “well you know, um… there are people who you know they're they can't take a particular vaccine” or you know whatever reason they're imuno compromised
and therefore everyone else has to do something because of that situation and absolutely, right you know I've got three kids. You know I'm a parent. My kids are a little older now. They're 6, 8, and 12. And I, you know, I remember when particularly when they were smaller. I mean, yeah, there's nothing like I mean, your heart literally leaps out of your chest when you're worried about your kids' health and especially when they're smaller, but really any age. So, I understand that. I get that. But that is also… that is also, you know, that's also part of the experience of life. And it is not right. There's no basis. There's no ethical basis for that to be used as a reason—a force to take away your ability to choose what you put in your body and what you as a parent put in your child's body. That's your right.
And it's it's not that the world is perfect. The world is imperfect. It's not that sometimes people will end up regretting the decision that they made. And we've seen a lot of that during the during the C-19 pandemic. I mean, how many people put that poison in their bodies with these mRNA co 19 vaccines and wish they could turn back the the the hands of time and and undo that, right? So, it's it's not to say that the world is perfect, but it is to say if we want to move toward a perfect world—a better world—you can't do it by enslaving people in terrible philosophies and taking away people's freedoms, that's not the path. That's not the path.
We have to find alternative alternative pathways. Okay. So, uh let me see was there any other announcement I want to make? So, here's what we can do in the Florida Department of Health. We actually have the ability to start that process with uh with what you know government folks call ‘rules.’ So the Florida Department of Health, we have some some rules that we promulgated—not me—predecessors, that include, you know, a handful, maybe a half a dozen vaccines that um that are mandated in Florida. So those are going to be gone for sure.
So those are gone and we're going to be working with our, you know, amazing Governor DsSantis and our wonderful lawmakers to get rid of the rest of it. We need to end it. It's the right thing to do and it'll be wonderful for Florida to be the first state to do it.
So, I think that's it for announcements. So, thank you guys very much. Lots of love to you guys.
— Joseph Ladapo, FL State Surgeon General
Friends, how do you like them apples? On the surface, I think them are pretty darn good apples.
However… some have raised the possibility that all this talk about ending vaccine mandates is simply a step to pacify those of us who have been clamoring for this.
There is no denying that conversation about ending vaccine mandates is in the forefront now. Ladapo is speaking very emphatically about NO ONE having the authority to impose any medical intervention on you. Certainly not injecting your body with something you don’t want.
Here are the current vaccine requirements in the state of Florida:
Luckily, in Florida, they do recognize both medical and religious exemptions quite easily.
Now Contrast That with Kennedy
While Ladapo emphatically proclaims that no one has the right to force anything into your body, Bob has openly supported vaccine mandates.
Yes, mandates. The Associated Press and other media call him “anti-vax”—but that’s spin. Propaganda.
Hold on, hold on…
You mean this fellow here?
You can watch that clip here (24:26).
And yet the headlines keep calling him “a longtime anti-vaccine activist.”
Really? This fellow?
Interesting propaganda spin.
Tell me—why wasn’t Joseph Ladapo put forward as HHS Secretary, when he’s the one actually standing for freedom.
Bob BELIEVES in vaccine mandates, he supports the current CDC childhood schedule of 70+ jabs, and he wants to increase vaccine uptake. You can get all the receipts in my previous substacks:
This is the same man who wants you to trust the CDC, HHS, FDA, state health departments—and him. Trust him.
But how do you trust a man who talks about “universal jabs” and even supports injectable tracking devices? How do you trust a man who admitted to cheating on two of his spouses? Not trustworthy in my book.
Friends, that’s not anti-vax. That’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing. A bamboozler.
So let’s compare:
Ladapo: No one—not government, not agencies, not individuals—has the right to tell you what goes in your body. He calls mandates slavery and vows to end all of them in Florida law.
Kennedy: Despite the media branding, he supports mandates and centralized control. He tells you to trust the very institutions that deceived you and to line your children up to be guinea pigs and human pin cushions.
One preaches freedom.
The other preaches control.
Do you believe Florida lawmakers will follow through and abolish these mandates? Will other states join? Do you think Ladapo is sincere—or do you see hidden agendas?
Remember, no one is banning vaccines. Parents can still choose them. The difference is that choice—God-given, personal, (and parental) choice—is restored.
As Ladapo said, these injections are immoral, unnecessary, and unsafe.
I call this a potential step in the right direction. I’ll keep following closely and share updates as they become available.
