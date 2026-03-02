The video I have for you today recently aired on my second Youtube channel called Living Swell with Peggy Hall. That’s where I bring you practical tips and positive encouragement every Friday at 5 pm pacific — hope you’ll join me then!

Setting boundaries can sound restrictive and downright selfish. I totally understand. You see, I used to be a bona-fide people pleaser until I realized it was not an honest, authentic way of living life.

For many people, setting boundaries feels like an act of betrayal, especially when it involves loved ones. That nagging guilt—the voice that says, “You’re being selfish,” or “How dare you prioritize yourself?”—often stops us from drawing the lines we desperately need.

If you’ve ever walked away from a commitment feeling drained, irritated, or quietly resentful… that wasn’t kindness.

That was overextension.

For years, I believed being available, agreeable, and accommodating made me loving. In reality, it made me exhausted. What I didn’t understand at the time was this:

Resentment is often a boundary that wasn’t set.

And guilt? Guilt is just the emotional growing pain of becoming more honest.

Friends, you can let go of the guilt, set compassionate boundaries, and in doing so, create better relationships and a healthier life.

Why Guilt Doesn’t Mean You’re Wrong

When you start honoring your limits, guilt often shows up immediately.

This is a natural response for those of us who are deeply compassionate human beings.

If you’ve been the reliable one, the flexible one, the “of course I’ll make it work” person — others may be surprised when you pause before saying yes.

We want to help, but too often, it’s at our own expense. The result being that we show up out of obligation rather than genuine love and that is where resentment begins to creep in...

Saying yes when you mean no isn’t kind to yourself or others in the long run.

When you say yes to something that drains you just to avoid guilt, you’re not doing anyone a favor. It’s a false kindness.

When you set boundaries, you are able to show up fully and authentically, not halfheartedly or with hidden resentment.

Examples of Guilt-Free Boundaries

Imagine a friend asks you to pick them up from the airport. You agree, but as the day approaches, you regret saying yes. You want to back out, but feel guilty about canceling.

But boundaries start before you agree.

If picking them up doesn’t work for you, say so upfront. A response like, “I can’t swing it this time, but I can’t wait to see you!” is honest and kind.

If you’ve already committed, honor your word. Flaking on your obligations isn’t a boundary—it’s a broken promise. Boundaries aren’t about avoiding responsibility; they’re about setting clear expectations from the beginning.

Do you have someone in your life who is always late? Maybe it’s a family member or a friend. If their tardiness has repeatedly made you late or caused stress, it’s time to set a boundary—not for their behavior, but for yours. For example: “I’ll be ready to leave at 6:30. If you’re not ready, I’ll head out and you can meet me there.”

Notice how this puts the responsibility on you to follow through on your plan. You’re not punishing them; you’re simply choosing to protect your time and peace of mind.

When I started setting boundaries, it felt awkward almost like I was breaking some unwritten rule of self-sacrifice. One of my earliest experiments was with my mom. I often twisted my schedule to accommodate her plans, even when it left me exhausted.

One weekend, she suggested an outing that didn’t fit my schedule. Instead of bending over backward, I said, “Mom, Saturday doesn’t work for me, but how about Sunday?” To my surprise, she agreed without any fuss. I realized then that setting boundaries wasn’t the act of defiance I’d imagined, but it was simply being honest about my needs.

Boundaries Strengthen Relationships

When you set compassionate boundaries, people often respect you more. They may be surprised at first—especially if they’re used to you saying yes to everything—but they’ll ultimately value your honesty. It also creates clarity in your relationships. No more second-guessing whether someone’s actions stem from obligation or genuine care.

If you’re new to boundary-setting, start with low-stakes scenarios. Maybe it’s declining an unnecessary work meeting or committing to unplug during dinner. Practice makes perfect, and these smaller steps will prepare you for the bigger, more complex boundaries in your life.

Ultimately, boundaries are about love for yourself and others. When you set them, you free yourself from resentment and guilt. So, take a deep breath, hold your ground, and remember: saying no to something that drains you is really a yes to your well-being.

Let me know in a comment compassionate boundaries you’ve set or that you would like to set.

