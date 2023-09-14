Friends,

If you watch only ONE of my videos this week, make sure it's this one! (You can put it on 2x speed for faster replay.)

I’ve included some of the Governor’s comments from the latest press concert and you won’t believe that Josh GREEN DEW DEAL actually reveals his evil plans!

“We are in the era of global climate change and what we do in Hawaii, we will be able to lead by example — as far as mitigating efforts and our pain. When people see the pain we have suffered, they are going to take us seriously. It’s an unusual thing for a person like me to get to speak to a very broad audience — a broad international audience — but I will make this case: Smart cit…Smart um… Smart legislatures… and governments will make good investments in fire mitigation and dumb ones will turn their backs to it and they will eventually experience a terrible disaster like this.”

Yes, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green slipped up and almost said “smart cities.” Do you think that was a nice save? I’ve been calling these public serpents out for their build back better scheme since the onset of this intentionally inflicted disaster on the unsuspecting population.

I have exposed:

-The Governor's statements regarding seizing Lahaina land for the State

-The housing projects that are being managed by Josh Green's illegitimate Build Beyond Barriers Working Group.

-Their proposals for sustainable, high-density “workforce” housing

-Planned developments along transportation corridors, which include housing near railways

-Hawaii’s Commitment to the UN Agenda 2030 with it’s Aloha+ Challenge for “sustainable development”

…and I will keep reporting on the tragedy in Maui and continue uncovering the nefarious actors and actions that are driving it.

Lastly, I want to point out that instead of taking accountability for their incompetence and poor emergency response, Green states that he feels for those who have gone through this, but it's not his fault -- THE WORLD IS TO BLAME!!

Reporter: “Are there things for which the public deserves an official apology from someone for all the things being missed and leading to this disaster”

I can’t speak to when people will apologize for this tragedy and I am heartbroken, and I will tell you and anyone out there that I am Zo Zorry that you went through this — of course I am just one person, ok? It’s the world that has to apologize… for what we have become which is a world that has turned it’s back on global warming and we didn’t prioritize things in advance.

The world has to apologize?

The world turned off the water? The world blocked exits? The world didn’t sound emergency sirens? The world didn’t prioritize emergency management in Hawaii? The world mismanaged the lands? The world is to blame for Maui?

He says he is “ZO ZORRY” …

Despicable.

Click on the image below to watch -- and be sure to have your vomit bucket nearby!

P.S. If you are as flummoxed as I am as to why he wears Band-aids all the time (no, diabetics do not bandage up their fingers like that) would you join me in EMAILING his office to find out what is wrong with this man?? (and then email us: support@thehealthyamerican.org to let us know what you find out!)

https://governor.hawaii.gov/contact-us/contact-the-governor/

