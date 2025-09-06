Am I the only one getting sick and tired of Bob’s tired old trope? You know, his non-stop propaganda about how the government is supposed to make you healthy.

Yep, that was one of his key statements in today’s staged, scripted and strange performance at a senate hearing about Bob’s handling of the HHS.

Why do I say staged, scripted and strange?

Well, the senators read from their scripts and appeared to fake bizarre, irrational outrage intended to drum up sympathy for poor bullied Bob, and there was yet another outburst of some unidentified heckler (in a wheelchair, no less) that had to be escorted out by capitol police.

Sound familiar?

A similar type of hogwash was sloshed months ago during Bob’s senate confirmation hearings.

The Way I See It

So many Bob supporters have realized that they have been bamboozled by their hero, their savior.

The man who was supposed to stand up for the truth (though he has a history of lying) and stand up to Big Pharma and slap an immediate moratorium on the kill shots.

Many, many, many people have realized that Bob is not who they thought he was. They found out about Bob’s ties to Big Pharma, his deadly dedication to getting more shots into more arms of more children through his obsession with trying to “test” poison into being safe, while countless children are harmed or killed in the meantime.

Yet some die-hard Bob sycophants are still experiencing Bob Delusion Syndrome, thinking that Junior is playing some “5-D chess strategy” that the rest of us are just too stupid to understand.

Gee whiz, we critical thinkers were bashed for even daring to question Bob. I’m sure these Bob die-hards don’t want to be considered part of a cult with allegiance to a leader that can never be questioned, so it’s strange that the very people who tried to wake people up about Covid are now trying to silence those of us who question Bob.

It’s clear that more and more MAGA and MAHA moms (and others) are giving up on Bob and his excuses and double-talk. I wrote about that here.

So it’s no surprise that today’s senate hearing was orchestrated in order to rein in the massive dissent and devastating disappointment the Bob sycophants are now experiencing.

In other words, this performance was designed for one reason: to make it look like Bob was going up against Big Pharma and battling the status quo.

The only problem is Bob is part of the status quo. Always has been. I’ve got over 60 videos with evidence to back up my claim here.

Today’s Senate Dog-and-Pony Show (apologies to dogs and ponies)

Back to Bob’s ridiculous and irrational belief that it’s the government’s job to keep you safe: He had the audacity in today’s senate hearing to say that he had to fire some CDC staffers because “they didn’t keep people healthy.”

Did you hear that, friends?

And do you agree with that, friends?

Do you really believe that it’s the government’s job to keep you healthy?

The government’s jobs is to protect our FREEDOM. I wrote about that here.

And taking away your right to CHOOSE what you want to eat (Froot Loops, anyone?) is taking away our freedom. I wrote about that here.

And pushing the idea that your own private medical information should be made available to any Tom, Dick or Harry in the federal government so they can look for evidence of autism is a HUGE trampling of your freedom. I wrote about that here.

And encouraging EVERY AMERICAN (as Bob has done) to be injected with a device that tracks things like your heart rate, glucose, calories eaten, calories expended is yet another gross strangulation of our freedom. I wrote about that here and here.

Pushing for more government control over our bodies and our choices must be a very tiring job for Bob Junior.

You see, some of my subscribers have reached out to me with grave concerns about Bob’s health. I wrote about that here.

You have to admit, for being the head of Health and Human Services, it looks like the job is taking a terrible toll on his own health.

Here is Bob Junior trying to defend himself at the September 4 senate hearing:

It’s so ironic that during this latest dog-and-pony show, when questioned by Elizabeth Warren about firings at the CDC, Bob said he had to fire the CDC Director Susan Monarez because she herself said she wasn’t trustworthy.

You read that right.

Kennedy: “I asked her [Monarez] are you a trustworthy person? and she said No.”

What in the non-spinning world?

Now that’s rich: an untrustworthy person (Bob) questioning the trustworthiness of another.

And the story doesn’t even sound logical. You’re telling me a person would say, “I’m not trustworthy?”

I suppose that’s possible, but very strange.

Then again, all of this is very strange.

It appears that these senators are given scripts and are coached to act outraged when questioning Bob.

That could all be designed to garner sympathy for poor old Bob who often complains about being bullied.

That way, the gullible folks who actually believe that Bob is on their side fighting Big Bad Pharma will have more evidence that Bob is “going up against Big Pharma.”

Well, I guess Bob the Bamboozler had to come up with some reason for firing the newly-hired Director. (I am no fan of Monarez, as I wrote about here.)

It’s the double-talk that bothers me.

But I guess talking out of both sides of your mouth and trying to appease both pro-vaxxers and anti-vaxxers all while propping up Big Pharma really takes its toll.

This is not hyperbole.

Bob himself has said many times, emphatically, that he has always been “fiercely pro-vaccine” and believes that “vaccines have saved millions of lives” and that he wants to “protect vaccines” and he wants there to be an “increase in vaccines.” Watch this 2-minute video clip here for yourself:

At that link, you’ll see the links to the full-length videos where the clips came from.

I’ve published over 60 in-depth videos here exposing Bob’s double-talk and untrustworthiness. So before you start defending him, watch those videos and understand the facts, data and evidence that back my claim about this bamboozler.

Bob Junior constantly trots out his tired old trope of only wanting “safety testing” on childhood vaccines so that “safe” vaccines can be even “safer.” That is as ridiculous as saying that being pregnant is not enough — you have to be “more pregnant.”

Even Bob supporters have to admit that harming innocent children with “safety testing” means MORE poison into MORE children while giving MORE profits to vaccine manufacturers.

You see that, don’t you?

And you certainly can be in favor of that, can you?

You see, vaccine manufacturers are given hundreds of millions of YOUR tax dollars to fund research that can NEVER prove that poison is safe.

That means every time Bob (or Del Bigtree or Aaron Siri or Steve Kirsch) calls for more vaccine safety testing, just listen to the CHA-CHING of YOUR money being funneled into the pockets of Big Pharma.

So please, save yourself the trouble of telling me that Bob is “just saying that…” That he knows vaccines aren’t safe, and that he is “just saying that.”

Um, why exactly would Bob be “just saying that” if he knows that innocent children are going to be harmed in the meantime?

Funny, Bob supporters never want to answer that question.

Look: I get it. You put your hope and trust into this man because he presented himself as one of the people.

You are sickened by the overreach of the government, your employer, your child’s school, and even your own doctor pushing these kills shots.

You want someone to stand up for you and to put an end to these kill shots.

And you got bamboozled by the headlines saying, “Kennedy cancels funding for mRNA shots!” but you didn’t read any further to see that the money is being taken out of one pharma pocket and going straight into another pharma pocket for other vaccine delivery systems such as pills, patches, sprays, and non-needle delivery systems.

Bob himself is championing a “universal vaccine” that is supposed to protect you against “universal disease” whatever in the heck that is.

Are you furrowing your brow yet?

Or are you going to try to justify Bob’s (obvious) pro-pharma stance by saying “he’s turned!” “He’s been captured!” “He’s been blackmailed!” “They must have something on him!”

Good try, but no.

No Evidence Kennedy has been “blackmailed” or “compromised”

Bob Junior is a Kennedy, and Kennedys are one of the most powerful political families in the country.

You think Bob wouldn’t be able to inform all of America that someone was blackmailing him?

Bob, who is constantly in the headlines and has unfettered access to the world’s stage?

Besides, the Kennedys are so dirty and corrupt, there’s nothing that could come out that would make Bob’s sycophants turn on him.

Think about it: Bob is constantly gloating about his “Kennedy DNA.” Jeepers, you wouldn’t think you’d be proud to claim that heritage, given the dark history of this twisted family.

Why is it that Bob never mentions that his Uncle Jack (JFK) was a huge supporter of vaccines? JFK enthusiastically signed the Vaccine Assistance Act of 1962, which is what started this whole hogwash of the government taking YOUR money and sending it to states to spend on childhood vaccines.

That’s right! Uncle Jack is basically the godfather of government-funded vaccines — yet Bob Junior never even mentions this fact. That’s part of the Kennedy DNA he is always crowing about, so why hide it?

Let’s go back a bit farther to Bob’s grandfather Joe, the country’s youngest bank president in history, was “in on” the stock market crash of 1929 and came out smelling like roses because of a stock tip from a shoe-shine boy 🤣 (yeah, right) and sold his shares prior to the crash… and then surprise, surprise, FDR appointed Joe as the first chairman of the newly-created stock market SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) — talk about the fox guarding the hen-house! Yes, the same Joe who had children die under very mysterious circumstances, including two children dying in plane crashes; the same Joe who had a lobotomy performed on his rebellious daughter Rosemary who had apparently threatened to come clean about her daddy’s dark dealings — yes, that Joe… the same Joe that bankrupted Hollywood movie studios and intentionally and cruelly ruined the lives of Tom Mix, Gloria Swanson and others. Yes, that Joe.

Well, Peggy, some will say: why are you bringing this up? Bob had nothing to do with the crimes of his grandfather.

And I would say: you are absolutely right.

And I would also say: then why is Bob so proud of this Kennedy DNA? Why doesn’t he speak out against it, apologize for past harms perpetrated by his close relatives?

And I would also say, with a dark family history such as this, how could Bob possibly be “compromised” or “blackmailed?” Let’s put that tire trope to rest.

Bob knows exactly what he’s doing, has always been pro-big government, pro-big banks and pro-big pharma. He thinks he smarter than you and that you’ll never figure out his double-talk and back-room dealings, not to mention his lies and betrayals.

Bob himself was (is?) a serial adulterer. Some will say they could care less what this man does in his private life. Fine. Just know that if Bob would lie and cheat on his spouses, then why wouldn’t he try to cheat and lie to you as well?

The Kennedy DNA also includes Uncle Ted, who drove off a bridge in Martha’s Vineyard, killing his female companion, Mary Jo Kopechne. Ted fled the scene (was he drunk? Many suspected so…) but no worries, this famous Kennedy never spent even a day in jail for his convicted crime. How do ya like them apples?

Some will say: there you go again! This has nothing to do with Bob!

Of course it doesn’t. I’m just showing you what the “Kennedy DNA” consists of. You know, that Kennedy DNA that Bob Junior is so proud of.

The tragedies associated with the “Kennedy DNA” are seemingly unending. Aside from the well-known assassination stories of JFK and RFK, and the plane crash involving JFK Jr and his wife, here are others that you may not be aware of:

👉 Bob’s brother David died of a drug overdose in Palm Beach in 1984.

👉 Another brother of Bob’s, Michael, in his late 30’s, was under investigation as a for allegations of statutory rape of his family’s babysitter. She was 14 years old at the time, and apparently this “affair” continued for some time until his wife caught wind of it and filed for divorce. Shortly thereafter, Michael met his tragic demise in a strange skiing accident. Coincidence?

👉 Bob’s second wife, Mary Richardson, died (we are told by suicide) in 2012 — perhaps overwhelmed by Bob’s extra-marital affairs?

👉 Bob’s niece Maeve Kennedy McKean and her son drowned in an isolated canoeing accident 2020.

👉 Bob’s cousin, William Kennedy Smith, was accused of raping a woman in Palm Beach in 1991. More of the Kennedy DNA out there.

👉 Bob’s cousin Michael Skakel was found guilty of murdering a young girl, Martha Moxley, in 1975. Bob came to his defense, saying his cousin was “framed.” Of course! The Kennedy DNA could never be involved in anything like that, now could it?

All of this to say…

It’s time to put to rest the assertion that somehow Bob has “changed his tune” on vaccines, or that he is somehow “compromised” or “blackmailed” and that is why he is supporting more vaccine development.

Remember, Bob’s whole job is to make you TRUST the CDC, TRUST the FDA, TRUST the HHS, TRUST the Government, and to TRUST BOB!!

And apparently, to trust TRUMP and to applaud Operation Warp Speed! Bob himself said Trump should get a Nobel Prize for Operation Warp Speed. Watch here around 1:30 mark.

He said so here in today’s senate show (and it is a show, scripted, planned and probably rehearsed 😂 around the 4:00 mark. “People have lost faith in the CDC and… we have to restore trust by making it trustworthy.”

That way, when Bob says, “Good news everybody! Vaccines don’t cause autism — it’s FROOT LOOPS! And FLUORIDE! And PROCESSED FOODS!”

Then he’ll go on to restrict your food choices and mandate that everyone be injected with the biometric tracking system — you know, for your health and safety.

Bob has said that again and again. He even has fat farms lined up for those of you with an abundance of adipose tissue. You know, for your health and safety.

Bob is working on “safer” vaccines — and you can trust him. He’s a KENNEDY after all! 😆

And, as he’s drumming into people’s brains again and again: It’s the government’s job (meaning the CDC) to keep people healthy.

Did ya hear that?

It’s not up to you or your doctor — it’ up to the government.

And you can trust the government.

Because Bob said so.

And when Bob comes out with his (non-mRNA) UNIVERSAL VACCINE, the bamboozled will line up, roll up their sleeve and gleefully get the JUNIOR JAB, because it’s “safe and effective.”

And that, my friends, is his jab. Uh, I mean, job.

