The subject of this substack is Bob’s latest testimony to Congress where he states that “Wearables are key to the MAHA agenda.”

He goes on to say, “My vision is that EVERY American is wearing a wearable within 4 years.”

Uh, that would be a big N.O. for me.

What’s the problem?

There’s more than just one problem.

Take Casey Means for starters.

Means (the daughter of a Rockefeller-connected political strategist) has been nominated by Donald Trump to be Surgeon General of the United States.

That basically means that Means would be the top Doc.

Yeah, yeah, it’s sort of a figure head position (who wants to take medical advice from a doctor who has never examined you??) but there is a big, giant, massive problem:

Casey Means owns/is heavily invested TWO companies that are all about WEARABLES and tracking your own personal medical data, referred to as biodata.

But before you watch, just think about this question: Why is Kennedy so vigorously promoting wearables, Casey Means and her companies?

Where is all this headed?

Remember: the HHS also stated that it is going to TRACK YOUR PERSONAL MEDICAL INFO that you give to pharmacies, your own doctors, laboratories, even your FITNESS TRACKERS and “SMART” watches!

If you have dreamed of having the government track your every move (literally) and then withhold medical procedures (or get you fired from your job) because your biometrics aren’t what they want them to be, then great news! Your dreams are coming true.

Better yet, all this tracking will be done by A.I. and then there will be no HUMAN to appeal to, because dontcha’ know, computers never make mistakes.

You’ll be required to be vaccinated or medicated — or even sent to ahem, cough, cough a “health farm” set up by Bob himself, the picture of health and vigor!

Below I have my previous coverage that everyone needs to see.

Watch at least the first couple of minutes to see what I'm talking about:

So you’re telling me that Trump’s pick for Surgeon General, Casey Means (daughter of a government insider who was the Assistant to Nelson Rockefeller — yes, that Rockefeller) is a Stanford MD who conveniently drops out of her surgical residency to start an Instagram page?

Yes, friends, this is Trump’s Surgeon General pick. She’s not a surgeon, nor does she have a current medical license. Nothing wrong with that — but do you think at this tender age, she has the experience, knowledge and wisdom to be America’s “Top Doc?”

Meet Casey Means. (Here’s a short interview here.)

I’m not sure what’s wrong with her voice — is it what Bob Kennedy suffers from? Sounds like Casey has a severe case of vocal fry, defined as a low, rough, creaky, scratchy sound.

Vocal fry happens when there’s not enough air pushing through the vocal cords. An article on the Medical Republic medical reported, “Some studies suggest that vocal fry, particularly in women, may be perceived as less professional, less educated, or less trustworthy.”

Hmm…

And she is promoting medical wearables that track your biomarker data? (More on that in a moment.)

Here is Instagrammer and MAHA favorite, Casey Means, daughter of a government insider named Grady Means who served as an assistant to Nelson Rockefeller and also worked for “NASA.”)

Oh, and she is the founder/investor of a couple of “medical tech” companies that track your biomarkers, such as your cholesterol, triglycerides, blood sugar levels, calories, exercise…

Gee, what could possibly go wrong?

Especially since the Department of Health and Human Services recently announced that researchers would get access to everyone’s private medical data. That’s right! Step right up, and the government will grab what it wants from your pharmacy records, medical insurance, medicare, FITBIT, Apple watch and OTHER TRACKING DEVICES.

What a perfect fit for Casey Means! I MEAN what a coincidence that Means is the owner of medical tech companies that do just that!

Of course, that doesn’t mean there’s a conflict of interest, oh no!

“LEVELS” — Biometric Tracking Company Started and Owned by Casey Means

Take a look at one of her companies, Levels.com

Yes, they are “jabbing” themselves with a device that you wear, called a WEARABLE. Casey is a huge fan of WEARABLES, which track everything you do, where you got, what you eat - and who knows what else.

And MAHA folks are applauding Casey’s appointment as Surgeon General.

Watch this promoted by someone who (jokingly?) calls herself a cyborg — and then calls you a future cyborg.

Here’s another one. Start watching at about 2:55 mark. He shows how to inject yourself with this device: “It’s a filament that goes into your skin to track blood glucose levels.”

Notice the nice MK-Ultra butterfly logo of the partner company:

Am I the only one bothered by this?

People are applauding a new Surgeon General who wants to TRACK your every move and morsel of food? And to do so with an INJECTION of a filament into your BODY?

Will you be required to wear this by your doctor in order to get sick medical care?

All this can be yours — for only $40 a month!

FUNCTION HEALTH — Started and Owned by Casey

Now, let’s look at another Casey Means company, Function Health.

Well, how do ya like them apples? Means has yet another health tracker, along with 100+ LAB TESTS to TRACK YOU OVER TIME.

And this one is just $499 a year. A Bargain, a real bargain! 😂

And WHO exactly is going to have access to your lab results?

Well, Casey Means and the GOVERNMENT of course!

Bob and his HHS staff TOLD us exactly that.

Of course, it’s probably all a coinkydink!

CASEY MEANS PROMOTES OURA Biotracking RING

Take a look at this blog post from Case Means here.

She talks about her vacation in Costa Rica, where she is wearing something called an Oura Ring.

This ring tracks her heart rate and other body functions. She thinks it’s great! Casey Means, US Surgeon General PROMOTES “WEARABLES” for tracking your biological functions!

Casey wrote, and I quote: “What’s more, a drop in Heart Rate Variability can predict the onset of COVID-19 before PCR testing is positive!

Ugh… who has a vomit bucket handy??

She says, this is what I want the new administration to do:

More than anything, I would like to see our future White House rally Americans to be healthy and fit. We need inspirational national leaders helping to inspire people to care about their health, the food they eat, and their fitness. We also need leaders who understand the relationship between human health and environmental health, which are inextricably linked. We cannot go on poisoning the earth without destroying our own health; we are one with nature.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with seeking a healthy lifestyle. I personally like to inspire people to take care of their precious body and make the most of their precious life.

But I’m not the government, I am an individual.

And the government’s job is not to keep us healthy (or safe) — it is to keep us free.

And I draw the line if the government starts continues to push tests, tracking and jabs as “healthy practices.”

More to the Story

I’m sure there’s more to the story of Casey Means, and her brother Calley. (So cute that she has the male name, and he has the female name.) They seemed to appear out of nowhere as comrades of Bob Kennedy. They suddenly were on all the podcasts and mainstream news channels.

Almost as if they had been placed there to push a narrative.

Casey’s Father was Assistant to Rockefeller

There is a lot to dig into when it comes to the Means family.

Casey’s father Grady Means worked for (cough, cough) NASA, and also one of the first Silicon Valley chip manufacturers.

He also served as Assistant to Vice President Nelson Rockefeller in the 1970’s when Gerald Ford was president.

Daddy Means also worked on the U.S, Food Stamp Program (now called SNAP).

After leaving the government (did he really leave?) he formed a Health Care and Public Policy consulting firm in San Francisco, Veneman Associates.

Here is the only photo of Grady I could find on his website. Makes me think of those spy movies where a CIA agent is trying to obscure his identity. I’m sure it’s nothing, he just couldn’t find a better photo to use.

This story gets curiouser and curiouser.

There is more to dig into, I’m certain, but that’s what I’ve got for now.

Let me know what you find out, and if you are in favor of a Surgeon General who promotes the wearing of devices to track your biomarkers, with the data going to the government.

Just sayin’.