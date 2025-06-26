The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Franklin O'Kanu
13h

Peggy! I just touched on this same topic yesterday! This move by RFK is taking us closer to transhumanism! We need to resist at all costs: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-trump-and-rfk-are-advancing-transhumanism

Dory O’Toole
12h

Dystopia and it is frightening to me that MAHA people have either willingly succumbed to brainwashing and exiting the critical thinking platform or they are mentally impaired based on years of medications and vaccines and no longer have the ability to think independently and or critically. As the cliche goes follow the money! Let’s not forget Peter Theil one of the megadonors is in the surveillance business as is Vance as they are business partners or were. How do we wake the sheep up that’s the ten dollar question? I shutter everyone I see an Apple Watch on someone and they are bragging about how many steps they have walked…..

