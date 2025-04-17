Welcome to "Bob Delusion Syndrome" — where Kennedy's supporters are caught with a bad case of cognitive dissonance and are twisting themselves into pretzels trying to defend the indefensible: Bob's harming of children with his public recommendations to become human pin cushions.

What's worse is that we who question Bob's statements and motives are told that Bob is playing "4-D chess" and the rest of us “can’t even find the chess board.”

Welp, we're just engaging in critical thinking and don’t just blindly follow-the-leader when our intellect and discernment prompt us to question what we are seeing and hearing.

Sounds like a classic case of Bob Delusion Syndrome!

Do You Have Bob Delusion Syndrome? Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment

Are you or a loved one suffering from Bob Delusion Syndrome (BDS)? This increasingly common condition affects those who've fallen under the spell of a certain Kennedy and can't seem to break free. Check for these telltale symptoms:

BDS Symptom Checklist:

☐You find yourself saying "He had to say that to get confirmed"

☐You believe criticizing Bob is "dividing the movement"

☐You think questioning public statements equals "attacking"

☐You use phrases like "4D chess" or "long game"

☐You've pivoted from "he's anti-vax" to "he just wants safer vaccines"

☐You believe Bob is secretly anti-pharma while he publicly endorses their products

☐You find yourself defending statements you would have condemned if said by anyone else

The 10 Stages of BDS:

Phase 1: Denial

"RFK is not pro-vax — you’re twisting his words! He’s really anti-vax." OR

"He never said he was fiercely pro-vaccine! You're taking it out of context!"

Despite video evidence of Bob explicitly stating his pro-vaccine stance, the BDS sufferer insists we're all misinterpreting clear statements and claims he's secretly anti-vax while playing a brilliant long game of 4D chess.

Phase 2: Messianic Hope

"RFK is the ONLY one who will stand up to big pharma! We need him as HHS Secretary!"

"He wrote books exposing them! He's sued them!"

The BDS patient becomes evangelical about Bob's crusader status, elevating him to a sort of "savior" in this movement for freedom. His history of legal action is presented as proof of future actions, regardless of his obvious double-speak and contradictions.

Phase 3: Justifications Begin

"RFK had to lie to congress to get the job. He’s really anti-vax."

"Of course he said he supports vaccines during confirmation—it was strategic! Otherwise, he wouldn’t get in!"

In this phase, supporters actually acknowledge Bob's pro-vaccine statements but justify them as necessary deception. Apparently, you restore trust and transparency by lying!

Phase 4: Trojan Horse Theory

"RFK will take down big pharma once he’s in HHS! He’s really anti-vax."

"Just wait until he gets full control! He's going to flip the script!"

The BDS sufferer becomes obsessed with the future where some undefined "right moment" arrives when Bob will save the day as HHS Secretary.

Phase 5: Endless Patience

"RFK just needs time. Give him time! He’ll take down pharma any day now."

"Rome wasn't built in a day! He's assembling his team!"

The timeline gets pushed back repeatedly. Meanwhile, children continue receiving the very injections Bob recommended.

Phase 6: Demanding Loyalty

"RFK needs our support! Stop criticizing him. He’s our only hope! We need unity!"

The BDS sufferer now frames all criticism as sabotage. Questions about Bob's actions are portrayed as attacks on the entire health freedom movement. Blind allegiance is the only acceptable stance.

Phase 7: Lowered Expectations

"RFK can’t stand up to big pharma! They’re too big! It’s political suicide!"

The goalposts move dramatically as BDS progresses. Suddenly, the very actions Bob was supposedly hired to take are deemed impossible and unrealistic.

Phase 8: Semantic Gymnastics

"RFK said vaccines are the best way to prevent measles.He didn’t say you had to take it."

The BDS sufferer reframes Bob’s statements as neutral information-sharing and ignores the powerful influence his position carriers. Meanwhile, children are still being harmed in the process.

Phase 9: Mission Aborted

"RFK just wants safe and effective vaccines, that’s all."

"He's not against vaccines—he's against toxic ingredients!"

The BDS patient completely gives up the fight against vaccines themselves and instead just complains about what's in them or how they're tested.

Phase 10: Complete Surrender AKA The FINAL SOLUTION:

"Let’s go get the Junior Jab! Bob said it’s safe and effective vaccine — and I trust him." He’s a Kennedy, after all. 🤣😂

In the final stage of BDS, people stop thinking for themselves entirely. The same person who once questioned vaccines now eagerly rolls up their sleeve for shots they previously rejected—all because Bob gave them his stamp of approval. "If Kennedy says it's good, that's good enough for me!"

To quote Trump, "that’s just sad."

Sad that people are falling for the fraud.

Worse yet, as innocent children (and animals) are being harmed in the charade of more "safety testing", we are being told by Bob's sycophants to focus on UNITY! To stop questioning the (un-trustworthy) Bob!

Ugh… telling people to stop asking questions is the hallmark of cult behavior.

I’m sure that Bob supporters don’t want to be construed as belonging to a cult with Bob as the leader, so let’s drop the “stop asking questions” and “you’re not smart enough to understand” tired tropes, shall we?

Recovery from BDS is possible and it starts with admitting you have a problem. Start thinking critically, listen to Bob’s own statements, ask yourself if you’d accept that statement from anyone else, remind yourself not to elevate anyone to hero status, and always ask questions.

