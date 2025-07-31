The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

"But you can’t opt out of being hit with blinding headlights unless you stop driving at night altogether": I've stopped driving at night. It's not just headlights and street lights. It's the traffic lights -- same LED problem and just as bad.

I'm going on 75 and I can give up night driving. A much worse problem is insane, suicidal drivers combined with roads that are no longer maintained adequately. It's a little better now, but for a while I had to memorize a "pothole map" to hopefully avoid damage to my car. They're better at filling the big holes now, but the roads are still a terrible mess. This is Sacramento County, by the way.

But I've also recently had one driver pull directly out in front of me and stop dead in the road, around dusk, and a bicyclist and a pedestrian, on different evenings well after dark, run right in front of me where I couldn't see them coming. In all three instances I had a sense that something was wrong and was already slowing down, ready to brake. It was a sign.

I moved out of the city 3 yrs. The last straw was was when they replaced the soft street light with a blinding blue street light. Lit up my front and backyard like it was daylight only blue and harsh.

