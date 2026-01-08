Friends, yesterday my entire broadcast on YouTube died with a black screen, all while I was saying, “Take look at these images of Maduro withe several changes of clothes, and strange gestures that make it look like Freemason fingerprints all over this operation!”

Sadly, viewers could not see a thing, because I had forgotten to hit the “share screen” button on my video! 🤦‍♀️

As I came to the end of the broadcast, I hopped over to see the live comments and that’s when I discovered my mistake.

My savvy viewers said, “Peggy, looks like blackouts are all the rage currently” referencing not only my own black screen but also Trump’s alleged “total blackout” of Caracas during the Delta raid on Maduro’s compound. (Be sure to read my earlier substack here where I raise questions about this entire operation.)

Alas, all’s well that ends well, as I was able to quickly show a few of the photos I was referring to, along with a promise to re-broadcast a new video with all the images visible!

So, here then, is a sneak peek of the strange images and gestures I was discussing.

I’m particularly looking for things that “don’t add up” because — as I explained in great length in my previous deep dive video on the Maduro operation here and my subsequent substack here, “there’s more than meets the eye” and I for one have an inkling that this Maduro raid was basically a made-for-TV-movie, as most of the mainstream media merry-g-o-round stuff is.

WEIRD THINGS You Can’t Ignore…

How exactly did Maduro and his wife have several changes of clothes?

What is with that weird thing on his head? Looks like men’s underwear to me. Does it signify something? Is it that cold in Caracas that men wear that type of get-up normally?

Note the many freemason gestures being presented. Out of all the images that could be shown we are shown those with these well-known occult gestures. Let me repeat: of course not every gesture, sign, symbol, color, word, number etc is inherently evil or used for signaling something. BUT: when these gestures are done intentionally, repeatedly, awkwardly and accompanied with a look of “duper’s delight” you can bet they are being used to signal to those in the know that they are a part of the club. Which club? Take your pick: Freemasonry, New World-Disorder, Occult, it doesn’t really matter. What matters is that you are able to recognize these patterns and symbols which are used again and again in these fake, phony and fraudulent operations.

Note Maduro’s red shoes, even though he was wearing skip-on sandals previously. Who gave him these shoes? And why red? Is that sending a message that he’s “in the club?” What club, you ask? Ugh… the club I don’t want to talk about. The club that perpetrates harms on children. Red shoes can symbolize unspeakable acts. (Of course, you may have red shoes and love them and they don’t have any evil association. But given it’s a calling card for child perps, why even take the chance to wear them, if you’re a figure on the world stage? Unless, of course, you are signaling that you’re in that despicable club. Notice how the red shoes contrast with the rest of the outfit? THAT, my savvy readers know, is INTENTIONAL.

I break down these gestures and many morel in my video and substack here;

WHY WOULD THEY DO THIS?

I’m always a little taken aback when someone asks me, “Peggy, why would they do this?”

A better question is: “Why wouldn't they do this?

(And I’ve done previous substacks and videos answers that very question. Take a look at my substack “Why Would They Do This”

Well, here are just a few reasons why those in power want to lie, cheat and manipulate you. They do it for:

Chaos

Power

Control

Confusion

Depopulation

New World Dis-Order

Money

Greed

Ego

They love to ridicule you. Laugh at you. Point at how gullible, naive and ignorant you are. They revel in their self-proclaimed power.

As far as others who are roped into participating, here are some possibilities as to why they would do so:

-They actually believe in the mission of duping you.

-They will get something by doing it (parole? job promotion? family taken care of financially?)

-They could be blackmailed

-Or they could simply be doing it for:

Money

Fame

History

Or they are just paid actors!

Note: Not everyone has to be “in on it” for an orchestrated event to take place. There could be a few staged participants and the others are authentic.

Think about it: have you ever seen a magic show? Or a hologram? Those things appearreal, but they are not.

That is the very nature of deception.

If it were too obvious then they wouldn’t be able to get away with it.

And as we’ve seen, many of these headline-grabbing events are so poorly presented, it’s like “The Emperor Has No Clothes!”

Only those of us brave enough to point out the obvious are doing so.

And, in many cases, being ridiculed and criticized for doing so.

Gee willikers, getting lambasted for asking questions?

What kind of world are we living in?

In my (non-spinning) world, asking questions is a sign of intelligence.

I certainly don’t claim to have all the answers about what appear to be so many scripted events splashed across the headlines, but I sure have a lot of questions!

Face it: When it comes to the news, especially world events (where there is no way for you to verify what you’re being shown is true, unless you were there, and even then, delight of hand and magic tricks abound, so you need to use your CRITICAL THINKING skills to read between the lies…

I have concluded that in most cases, when it comes to the government and mainstream media, we’re being lied to, tricked, deceived, hoodwinked, bamboozled, duped and snookered.

The reason I do these substacks and videos is to hone my critical thinking skills and help you do the same. Wouldn’t you rather be aware of what’s going on rather than just fall for it? I find it empowering to know that I’m not letting them pull the wool over my eyes.

What say you? Take a look at my substack and video below for more:

