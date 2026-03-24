The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

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Rebecca's avatar
Rebecca
6h

They are using excuse of blocking the sun and while that is an after effect thntrue reason has more to do with making the planet a WiFi field. It's why it's fine world wide and has to be done over and over. It's the merging of humans to computers and the cloud. If you notice it makes so many clouds you cannot see the sunshine. They will allow people to think it is to slow global warming by blocking the sun but that's not the truth

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Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
6h

I have just read Elana Freeland's The Geo-engineered Transhuman. (2025). Everyone needs to read it immediately. If you wait it may be too late.

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