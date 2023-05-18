Friends,

I want to share the featured article below from a fellow healthy American and friend, Britt Lind. Britt is the president of People for Reason in Science and Medicine, an anti-vivisection, pro-health organization.

She, like me, is dedicated to the pursuit of truth and justice, and she has worked to raise awareness about the dangers of vaccines.

Over the years, she has single-handedly exposed a great deal of the nonsense that has been sloshed all over us; her most recent work continues to expose the evils of Big pHARMa and the continous targeting of the most vulnerable and innocent.

Before I begin, I'd like to emphasize Britt's call to action against AB 659 in California, an act to amend CA Health & Safety Code relating to HPV:

"AB 659 has undergone a few amendments since it was first introduced in the Assembly and now the bill no longer says that middle school children and college students must be jabbed with the HPV vaccine. But authors of the bill obfuscate this by saying that kids moving into the 8th grade and college students are expected to get the vaccine. The authors know that many people will interpret this to mean it is required. Health freedom activists are opposed to the bill because of the language and are insisting it be changed to make it clear the vaccine is only recommended. We agree the language should be changed and that you should contact your California legislator and tell him or her not to vote for the bill in its present form and the word expected must be changed to recommended. There is still time for all of us to be heard as the bill has passed the Assembly Health Committee and has been referred to the Assembly Appropriations Committee where it has been postponed, which means more amendments are possible. The next hearing could be on May 17, 18, or 19 then will be voted on by the full Assembly."

NOTE: This post written by Healthy American and PRISM founder Britt Lind contains sensitive information about animal experiments, and thus may not be suitable for everyone to read. Please use caution, as this information is meant to inform and educate, not traumatize.

By Britt Lind

I don’t think anyone in the health freedom movement could have foreseen ten years ago the incredible effort the pharmaceutical industry would put forth in getting every man, woman, and child in the world jabbed with toxic chemicals, otherwise known as vaccines, in the past three years. Our stance regarding vaccines has been clear since the inception of PRISM – all vaccines are dangerous and do not protect from disease. A few years ago, we felt we were making headway in educating people about that fact and more and more parents were beginning to see the light and refusing to have their children vaccinated.

Then came the Covid scam, along with a massive fear campaign, and censorship of any push back from scientists and doctors who disagreed with the drug/vaccine industry. Pharma foisted their Covid vaccines on adults, then adolescents, and to our incredulous disbelief, they went after babies as well. With the full approval of parents, infants are being sacrificed to the vaccine gods with no regard for the dangers inherent in injecting massive amounts of toxic chemicals, animal pus, and mystery DNA into their pristine little bodies. No one is safe from the greed and total disregard for human life that defines vaccine/drug executives, not even vulnerable babies.

GARDASIL AND GARDASIL 9

There is now a bill in the California State Legislature called the Cancer Prevention Act, AB 659. Who wouldn’t want to prevent cancer? At least that’s the message the originators of this bill hope voters will swallow. Merck and their pharma partners at the FDA claim that that the human papillomavirus is a sexually transmitted virus that can cause cancer and the HPV vaccine will prevent it.

THE HISTORY OF GARDASIL

The HPV vaccine, Gardasil, was first marketed by Merck in 2006 as a prevention for cervical cancer in females 9-26. In 2009, the FDA approved the vaccine for adolescent males who obviously have no cervix. In 2014, the FDA approved a new version of Gardasil, Gardasil 9, which they say covers 5 additional types of HPV. In 2018 they expanded use of Gardasil 9 to include men and women 27-45. In 2020 the FDA approved Gardasil 9 to prevent head and neck cancers! Gardasil has morphed from being marketed as a vaccine for young girls to prevent cervical cancer later in life into Gardasil 9 that now purportedly will prevent vaginal, vulvar, anal, neck, and head cancer, and genital warts. How gullible do they think we are!? Unfortunately, many fearful, easily persuaded people are willing to go down that rabbit hole and suffer the consequences.

So far here have been at least 24,000 reported adverse events from the HPV vaccine and over 200 lawsuits have been filed against the HPV vaccine and Merck.

If you google the HPV vaccine, you will find mostly positive articles about the vaccine because google is heavily influenced by pharma. But if you go to WebMD, as anyone can, the doctors there tell us 80 percent of the population will have the virus at one time or another and in most cases it will not cause cancer but will remain docile without anyone doing anything about it. If allopathic doctors who believe in the germ theory assert that this is true, surely the public can understand this vaccine is so incredibly bogus no one should ever consider it.

TAKE ACTION REGARDING THE HPV VACCINE

AB 659 has undergone a few amendments since it was first introduced in the Assembly and now the bill no longer says that middle school children and college students must be jabbed with the HPV vaccine. But authors of the bill obfuscate this by saying that kids moving into the 8th grade and college students are expected to get the vaccine. The authors know that many people will interpret this to mean it is required. Health freedom activists are opposed to the bill because of the language and are insisting it be changed to make it clear the vaccine is only recommended. We agree the language should be changed and that you should contact your California legislator and tell him or her not to vote for the bill in its present form and the word expected must be changed to recommended. There is still time for all of us to be heard as the bill has passed the Assembly Health Committee and has been referred to the Assembly Appropriations Committee where it has been postponed, which means more amendments are possible. The next hearing could be on May 17, 18, or 19 then will be voted on by the full Assembly.

In our opinion, to avoid any pressure from schools and the vaccine industry, the best approach is home schooling. The rate of enrollment in California schools has plummeted, most of that due to vaccine industry pressure to inflict jabs on kids. The public school system has lost over 300,000 students in the last decade. We think that’s a good thing. Parents are taking charge.

RSV VACCINE FOR PREGNANT WOMEN

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is purported to cause respiratory infection and symptoms similar to a cold and is a common occurrence that quickly disappears. We would like to know if this virus has ever been isolated (or like most viruses, never has been) or if the cause of the symptoms of RSV - fever, runny nose, and cough - is due to pollution, ingestion of toxins, and underlying conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma? Statistics say that almost all children have RSV by the time they reach two years of age. By that time, they may have received twenty vaccines or more. Is it any wonder their barely developed immune systems are trying to clean the poisonous vaccines out their young bodies by inducing coughing, fever, and runny noses? But ever since the Rockefeller Foundation invented the virus/vaccine industry in the late 1800s, creating more dubious illnesses that need a vaccine has become commonplace.

According to the National Vaccine Information Center, on May 3, 2023, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an RSV vaccine, GlaxoSmithKline’s Arexvy, for adults 60 or 65 and older. Pfizer’s RSV vaccine ABRYSVO is waiting for approval. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will make their recommendations on RSV vaccines in June. Their data has shown that the GSK vaccine is useless after one year and the Pfizer vaccine useless after 24 months. That would be extremely convenient for the vaccine companies because they can then recommend annual jabs of the RSV vaccine like they do with the useless annual flu jabs!

Pfizer has provided data to ACIP from clinical trials on 3,682 pregnant women. They maintain their data says that that “37.1 percent of infants whose mothers received the experimental RSV vaccine during pregnancy, were reported to have experienced an adverse event within one month of birth. Of these reports, 15.5 percent were reported as serious. 4.5 percent as severe, and 1 percent as life-threatening.” Regarding pregnant women who received the vaccines, one mother died and there were 10 stillbirths and 12 babies died. Pfizer stated the vaccines were not associated with the deaths.

According to Dr. Naomi Wolf’s Pfizer Report 69, “Pfizer and FDA knew from their trials in early 2021 that the Pfizer mRNA Covid vaccine caused dire fetal and infant risks, including death, and began an aggressive campaign to vaccinate pregnant women anyway.” How can any pregnant woman entrust herself and her baby to any of Pfizer’s vaccines, including the RSV vaccine, and how can anyone believe the data of their clinical trials ever again?

In spite of the deadly risks associated with the RSV vaccine, the lie coming from public officials regarding giving RSV to pregnant women is this - “that injecting pregnant women with the RSV vaccine will enable them to pass on protective antibodies to their unborn children to prevent RSV in infants from birth through six months of age.” Never mind that it can kill them.

The total uselessness of the vaccine and the deadly risks are nothing compared to the possibility of an estimated $10 billion in global profits for the marketing of RSV vaccines.

ROCHELLE WALENSKY – KILLER OF BABIES RESIGNS AS HEAD OF THE CDC

Dr. Naomi Wolf does not think it is a coincidence that Rochelle Walensky resigned soon after the Pfizer Report 69, researched and written by Wolf’s group, was published. Pfizer’s own documents that they desperately wanted withheld from the public for 75 years made it clear that the Covid vaccine was harming babies – “There were adverse events in over 54 percent of maternal exposure to the vaccine, 53 reports of spontaneous abortion, and 19 percent of babies exposed to the Covid mRNA vaccine via their mothers’ breast milk were recorded as suffering from 48 different categories of adverse events.”

Fully aware of the results of Pfizer’s trials, Walensky said on Real America’s Voice to Heidi Murkoff “It absolutely is safe to get vaccinated. So, I would say if you are thinking about getting vaccinated, there is no bad time to get vaccinated. Get vaccinated while you’re thinking about having a baby, before you’re thinking about having a baby, while you’re pregnant with your baby, or after you’ve delivered your baby. There is no bad time!”

Naomi Wolf noted in her interview on the War Room – “How many millions, if not billions, of childbearing-age women or pregnant women or women who plan to get pregnant have been injected since they (CDC,FDA, Pfizer) knew that it would kill babies at a dramatic rate or cause babies to not have the ability to breathe?”

Pfizer knew they were killing babies. Walensky knew they were killing babies. It has now become abundantly clear that drug/vaccine companies, the CDC and the FDA have no limits as to how deep they will wade into slime for the sake of the almighty dollar.

