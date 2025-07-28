The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ann watson's avatar
ann watson
1dEdited

I have had pets my entire life and up until 20 years ago trusted the vets more than I ever trusted my own doctor. But vets have killed and maimed more than a few of my animals over the years and now I don't use vets anymore. I use chlorine dioxide when there's an infection and I use ivermectin or fenbendazole twice a month - a double dose - wait 2 weeks - another double dose. then in the following month ( or two ) I use the other one. Strongid is also good to rotate in there too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
1d

one more thought. People need to learn to absolutely REJECT any gov/science based 'health care', whether it is for you, or for your pet for that matter. LEARN how to NATURALLY keep your animals body healthy. You can actually watch your pet doing things which are based on an instinct, a born in power into healing of ones own body. Dogs do not eat crap, like humans do, BUT at some point they rely on what they get, from your hands... So watch it, read ALL ingredients, throw away anything what you do not understand from that list. And yes, never, ever allow to inject them like yourself, with synthetic genetic material or other lethal chemicals.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peggy Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture