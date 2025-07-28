Are veterinarians being incentivized by the government/big pharma to limit their hours, reduce availability, or stop accepting new patients?

In my video below, I share a recent message from a longtime Healthy American who sent me this email:

“Hi Peggy, I'm wondering if you made a video or Substack about the government paying veterinarians to shorten their hours, reduce their availability, and not take on new patients. Or did I just imagine that? Why is it that all of a sudden veterinarians are in an ivory tower, and we have to wait weeks or months for our pets' checkups or exams? Or worse—if there is a critical health concern or emergency, we can't get our pets seen on weekends or after hours anywhere except at a VCA. VCA is known for it’s astronomical, bankrupting ER bills and high turnover of its staff, making it difficult to impossible to cultivate familiarity between anyone veterinarian, your pet, and yourself. Therefore, we no longer get to experience consistency, attention to detail of a treatment trajectory, and the personalized care that comes from those firmly forged connections with our care providers who have thorough knowledge of our pets health history, treatment plans, etc. Peggy, please help me understand why navigating the world of veterinary care has turned into a twilight zone the last few years. I don’t even feel like I’m allowed to ask questions or express concerns. I know I’m not the only one experiencing this. There’s a huge number of people complaining about the same thing. And today, I got barked at by a veterinarian’s secretary who told me, 'Once you bring your pet here, the vet will make all of the decisions as she sees fit—regardless of your concerns.' Meaning sedation, blood draws, X-rays—whatever they want to do, without my consent. And when I reminded them this was an urgent visit, she rescheduled my appointment for the next day and told me, ‘Well, then you can just go to VCA.’ What in the world is going on? Why are all these clinics always closed on Mondays and Fridays? Or both? And why do none of them work weekends? If you’ve been taking your pet there for years and your pet, suddenly, is ill. You’re going to have to go to an emergency clinic. It seems like your own veterinarian is not going to help you.

She’s not alone in noticing this shift.

What we’re seeing in veterinary care mirrors what’s happened in human healthcare:

standardized protocols, centralized systems, and a disregard for individual choice.

I wrote back and told her that there truly is an all out war on animals. I’ve long believed there’s a broader effort underway designed to discourage pet ownership by making care unaffordable, inaccessible, and increasingly authoritarian.

I think what's happening with a lot of doctors as well—medical doctors, people doctors, and animal doctors—is that because they're having the pressure put upon them, they're actually letting their medical license go. Many are now moving into advocacy, education, and holistic methods.



I also share a few practical steps you can take on your own:

Call ahead or use mobile vets. Help Me Build the Vet Directory:

We are compiling a list of vets—especially holistic or mobile ones—who respect medical choice. If you know of any in your area, please email us at support@thehealthyamerican.org so we can share this valuable information with others. Make Your Own Medical Emergency Plan & Download Emergency Resources:

Contact ER vets near you and get these accommodations in writing in advance. I've created notarizable documents for every U.S. state that help protect you from discrimination, but I'm sure it could work for educating these vets as well. You can find those on my website here. For info about rabies exemptions, read my previous substack here:

