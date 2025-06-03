The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Katherine
17m

Great topic! Please keep the dental-related posts coming, Peggy.

Thankyouthankyouthankyou.

Marielle Harrison
4m

Here's my story. A dentist I had long ago made an error and left what's called a "mercury tattoo" under my tongue. So, then I saw another dentist years later who said the mercury should be removed. He removed it, and for a month I had disabling neurologic symptoms. He gave me no protocol for avoiding this. I looked up a recipe on the web to remove mercury, and found the Cilantro Chelation Pesto. This is listed as Detox Recipe, compiled by Dr. Thomas Stearns Lee, NMD. As soon as I started that, the mercury was being removed from my body, and I was normal again.

