Meet Richy Bennett, a Healthy Australian who tells us how fear gripped his nation, due to the public serpents pushing the hogwash. Richy gives us specific tips to defuse run-away fear and anxiety and find a solid footing even in the wipeouts of life.

In this exclusive interview, he shares:

- What it was like being under the oppressive Australian regime during Co(n)vid

- Why Australians went along with the tyranny

- How one prominent psychologist exposed the undeniable harms of masking children, and how she was excoriated because of that

- The difference between fear and anxiety, with tips to tame both

- How and why Richy gave up his government license for psychology and what he chose to do instead

- How YOU can find peace in these turbulent times

Richy is an author and former psychologist who took a stand, and refused to give up or give over his freedom. In this riveting interview, you'll hear precisely what happened in Australia during the Covid-mania, and how after years as a licensed psychologist, he courageously stepped away from the field and found new, innovate ways of helping and empowering others without governmental constraints.

For more about Richy please go to: richybennett.org