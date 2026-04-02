Weird how NASA keeps saying that these astronauts on the Artemis II mission, launched on April 1, are “going back to the moon.”

Uh… even if you believe (cough, cough) that we landed on the moon in 1969 (more on that in an upcoming video) the fact is that NASA tells us that Artemis is going to be “circling the moon” — not landing on it.

What?

Or as I like to say, “What in the non-spinning world?”

Why go all that way, just to “circle the moon”?

Why not land on the moon and put to rest once and for all the moon landing controversy?

Haven’t gotten a good answer to that, friends.

Also haven’t gotten a good answer as to why spend all this money on “space exploration” when the money could be put to better use right here on SOLID ground.

How exactly do these “missions to the moon” help you in your everyday life?

Those are the questions we explore — and more — in my video below, click to watch:

I’ve got many savvy members in my Healthy American community, and in the live chat (and comments section) they raised MANY intriguing points about past and current “space” missions.

You don’t want to miss it.

I also show with irrefutable evidence the connection between astro-nots and the occult secret society of Freemasonry.

You know, the Masonic order that has initiation rights that mimic witchcraft? You know, the secret society that requires a blood oath to never divulge the secrets of the brotherhood?

Yeah, of course they can be trusted to tell us the truth, right?

P.S. I’ve got a bonus video coming up this evening on my Healthy American Youtube channel where I’ll be highlighting the top comments and posing your most intriguing questions about “space travel” and “moon landings.”

Intriguing questions that have never been satisfactorily answered by NASA. Or by anybody for that matter.

What say you?

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