Artemis Going to the "Moon" -- again??
Things are not always what they appear...
Weird how NASA keeps saying that these astronauts on the Artemis II mission, launched on April 1, are “going back to the moon.”
Uh… even if you believe (cough, cough) that we landed on the moon in 1969 (more on that in an upcoming video) the fact is that NASA tells us that Artemis is going to be “circling the moon” — not landing on it.
What?
Or as I like to say, “What in the non-spinning world?”
Why go all that way, just to “circle the moon”?
Why not land on the moon and put to rest once and for all the moon landing controversy?
Haven’t gotten a good answer to that, friends.
Also haven’t gotten a good answer as to why spend all this money on “space exploration” when the money could be put to better use right here on SOLID ground.
How exactly do these “missions to the moon” help you in your everyday life?
Those are the questions we explore — and more — in my video below, click to watch:
I’ve got many savvy members in my Healthy American community, and in the live chat (and comments section) they raised MANY intriguing points about past and current “space” missions.
You don’t want to miss it.
I also show with irrefutable evidence the connection between astro-nots and the occult secret society of Freemasonry.
You know, the Masonic order that has initiation rights that mimic witchcraft? You know, the secret society that requires a blood oath to never divulge the secrets of the brotherhood?
Yeah, of course they can be trusted to tell us the truth, right?
P.S. I’ve got a bonus video coming up this evening on my Healthy American Youtube channel where I’ll be highlighting the top comments and posing your most intriguing questions about “space travel” and “moon landings.”
Intriguing questions that have never been satisfactorily answered by NASA. Or by anybody for that matter.
What say you?
Thanks Peggy! How interesting this event took place on April fool’s day, 4/1.
Sort of reminds me of that 9/11 date.
Peggy, totally off topic but you are the queen of Conspiracy exposing, so you know how C0vid was faked and there never was a deadly virus, and how 9/11 was faked and no planes hit the Towers?
How unreasonable is this one: There are NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS. Never have been.
If you watch the old 4 or 5 film clips of supposed nuclear explosions from the 40s today, you can see how cheesy and fake they are. Now they look like the fake Moon Landing!
And the photos of Hiroshima and Nagasaki clearly show both were firebombed.
What if THERE ARE NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS?
if you remove Hiroshima and Nagasaki from the list of alleged nuclear explosions since both were clearly firebombed, there has never been a nuclear bomb exploded. There has never been a nuclear bomb in any of the countless wars since the '40s.
But what about the nuclear bomb tests?
The only evidence of nuclear testing comes from the government telling us they were doing nuclear tests.
The same people who brought us 9/11 and the Great C0vid Hoa.x.
What if the greatest fear on Earth, a nuclear bomb, doesn't exist, and never did?
And it has always just been a huge mass fear-inducing psyop like 9/11 and C0vid???
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYr6uGTsL7A&list=PLqN7OHA5SZ-CPajVTFTR6oPss0fVfK7Ua&index=5
Matt Roeske short No Nukes
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DSxPgXojipZ/
Remember, it only took a handful of videos of Crisis.Actors crying "I saw the plane hit the building!" and a fake video of a plane hitting a building playing CONTINUALLY for 72hrs to convince billions of people that planes hit the Towers on 9/11.
What if there are NO nuclear weapons?