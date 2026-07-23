The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

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Jewell's avatar
Jewell
7d

Many of these observations match what was observed during 9/11

Dr. Judy Wood - Breakthrough Energy Movement Conference

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aWNzq9OWGmY

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Ernie Rockwell's avatar
Ernie Rockwell
7d

Thanks for pointing this out. By now we’ve seen so many of these.

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