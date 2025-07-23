Seed Oils: is it just another trend in the long line of dietary fear-mongering? Or is there something real behind it?

First, let’s define what we’re talking about when we say “seed oils.”

Seed oils are a type of vegetable oil made by extracting oil from seeds—things like canola, corn, soybean, safflower, and sunflower. These aren’t inherently evil. In fact, cultures around the world have used seed-based oils for thousands of years.

So what’s changed?

The processing.

Dr. Chari explained that it's not the seed that’s the problem—it’s what we do to it between farm and fork. Today’s seed oils are chemically extracted, deodorized, bleached, and often genetically modified. The oil is stripped, heated, and treated with solvents like hexane, a known neurotoxin, just to make it shelf-stable and neutral in color and taste.

These highly processed seed oils are in just about everything. From salad dressings to baked goods, condiments, frozen foods, fast food, and even supposedly “healthy” snacks. They're cheap, mass-produced, and absolutely everywhere.

They’re high in omega-6 fatty acids, which throw your body out of balance. Our ancestors had a roughly 1:1 ratio of omega-6 to omega-3. And Dr. Chari revealed that most Americans are hitting a 15:1 ratio or worse, which fuels chronic inflammation.

Unless you’re cooking 100% at home with real ingredients, it’s nearly impossible to avoid seed oils completely. Restaurants, even the nice ones, often cook in soybean or canola oil. It’s cost-effective and flavorless, and customers rarely ask.

So What Can You Do?

Because we’re not about doom and gloom here at The Healthy American, I asked Dr. Chari to share some simple, practical steps we can all take today:

Ask how your oil was processed.

Choose oils that are cold-pressed and organic when possible. Avoid refined, deodorized, or hydrogenated oils. Stick to healthy fats that your body knows how to use. -Extra virgin olive oil -Avocado oil -Coconut oil -Grass-fed butter -Ghee -Tallow Cook at home as much as you can.

That gives you control over what’s going into your body. Don’t fear fat. Healthy fats are essential—for your brain, your hormones, your immune system, even the cell walls in your body.

Start small. Read your labels. Choose better oils. Cook at home. And know that you’re doing something good for yourself to reduce inflammation, improve your energy, support your hormones, and protect your long-term health.

