Breaking News out of Orange County, CA:

COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER ISSUES DECLARATION OF HEALTH EMERGENCY AND PROCLAMATION OF LOCAL EMERGENCY

They declared this as of yesterday, October 31st 2022.

Trick or treat? More tricks…

This is my home county, and as you may know, I am suing the Orange County Board of Supervisors, the local government that has declared a local health emergency since February 2020 (yep...still ongoing).

I am currently pursuing legal action against the board for violating its ministerial obligations, which means they are not abiding by the law.

I have a post all about the details of my lawsuit »HERE«

The local board is required by CA Gov Code 101080 to obtain and examine the most recent facts regarding the emergency before deciding whether to keep it going or call it off.

It is amusing that the OC Health Officer has now declared a NEW local health emergency

On what grounds? Click here for my commentary.

There is NOT enough evidence for this to be a bonafide emergency. What say you?

Hmm.. perhaps some fact-finding trips to the ER are in order?

