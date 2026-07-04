The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

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Dave ulrich's avatar
Dave ulrich
5d

yes, worth celebrating AND (going back to one of Peggy's previous posts on civil serpents) I have ran for office (lost - Illinois county board) as has my wife (also lost, local high school board) - if you are willing to fight for these liberties (that too many Americans' take for granted and/or complain about useless politicians --> I challenge you to 1) run for office (it is HARD work) or 2) support someone in your local community that is running for office that you agree with >90% on the big issues (e.g. jab and mask mandates, tampons in boys washrooms, etc.) and >75% on the important but lesser issues (should we used rock salt (NaCl) in the winter or CaCl2 on icy roads - still important BUT not being forced to be muzzled and restrict my breathing is more important) and support them financially AND walk with them in parades and knock doors /hand out flyers for them or 3) if they are in office and (same as #2 you agree on most things) help read legislation for them and help formulate "common sense" responses and answers their phone (volunteer). Sorry to rant - yes this country is still worth celebrating and fighting for which means "out of the bleachers and on to the field!"

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Vienna
5d

After being poisoned, gaslighted, lied to, harassed, controlled and stolen from; many Americans are angry. It’s difficult to celebrate when you’re mad. I say Celebrate! what better way to connect and organize with others wanting to better the human condition? Creativity flows when you’re happy! Being sad and alone you fail. Be creative! I took all my flag photos/videos and created a short video. Don’t know if I can send it but I did share with many friends ❤️💙

file:///var/mobile/Library/SMS/Attachments/1e/14/E27E9907-9C96-445E-9AC6-7CBFAE0C824A/My%20Movie%204-360p30.MOV

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