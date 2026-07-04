I for one am not letting the bad guys steal my commitment to the principles and ideals that make up the American spirit.

I’m not talking about the American government.

It’s the American SPIRIT of liberty, freedom, self-reliance and independence (among other principles) that are worth defending.

Here we are on Independence Day. Some people think they are nothing but “tax slaves on the plantation.” They despair because America is too taxed, regulated, and broken to celebrate.

But I see things differently. And I believe the answer is not despair. The answer is to remember the principles that made America worth defending in the first place.

Have you live in other countries? (Or maybe you are from another country.) Millions leave behind their homes and families to come to America. And they do that for a reason.

This country is not perfect; far from it. If you can name another country that has better human rights, more freedoms and more opportunity to prosper, I’d love to hear about it. There is always room for improvement, and that is why I do what I do here at THE HEALTHY AMERICAN.

I cover all this and more in my latest video linked for you above.

The punchline is this:

Despite all its faults and flaws, America is worth celebrating because liberty is worth defending.

What say you?

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