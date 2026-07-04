America at 250 Years
Is it still Worth Celebrating?
I for one am not letting the bad guys steal my commitment to the principles and ideals that make up the American spirit.
I’m not talking about the American government.
It’s the American SPIRIT of liberty, freedom, self-reliance and independence (among other principles) that are worth defending.
Here we are on Independence Day. Some people think they are nothing but “tax slaves on the plantation.” They despair because America is too taxed, regulated, and broken to celebrate.
But I see things differently. And I believe the answer is not despair. The answer is to remember the principles that made America worth defending in the first place.
Have you live in other countries? (Or maybe you are from another country.) Millions leave behind their homes and families to come to America. And they do that for a reason.
This country is not perfect; far from it. If you can name another country that has better human rights, more freedoms and more opportunity to prosper, I’d love to hear about it. There is always room for improvement, and that is why I do what I do here at THE HEALTHY AMERICAN.
I cover all this and more in my latest video linked for you above.
The punchline is this:
Despite all its faults and flaws, America is worth celebrating because liberty is worth defending.
What say you?
yes, worth celebrating AND (going back to one of Peggy's previous posts on civil serpents) I have ran for office (lost - Illinois county board) as has my wife (also lost, local high school board) - if you are willing to fight for these liberties (that too many Americans' take for granted and/or complain about useless politicians --> I challenge you to 1) run for office (it is HARD work) or 2) support someone in your local community that is running for office that you agree with >90% on the big issues (e.g. jab and mask mandates, tampons in boys washrooms, etc.) and >75% on the important but lesser issues (should we used rock salt (NaCl) in the winter or CaCl2 on icy roads - still important BUT not being forced to be muzzled and restrict my breathing is more important) and support them financially AND walk with them in parades and knock doors /hand out flyers for them or 3) if they are in office and (same as #2 you agree on most things) help read legislation for them and help formulate "common sense" responses and answers their phone (volunteer). Sorry to rant - yes this country is still worth celebrating and fighting for which means "out of the bleachers and on to the field!"
After being poisoned, gaslighted, lied to, harassed, controlled and stolen from; many Americans are angry. It’s difficult to celebrate when you’re mad. I say Celebrate! what better way to connect and organize with others wanting to better the human condition? Creativity flows when you’re happy! Being sad and alone you fail. Be creative! I took all my flag photos/videos and created a short video. Don’t know if I can send it but I did share with many friends ❤️💙
file:///var/mobile/Library/SMS/Attachments/1e/14/E27E9907-9C96-445E-9AC6-7CBFAE0C824A/My%20Movie%204-360p30.MOV