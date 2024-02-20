A HORRIBLE DAY in AMERICAN HISTORY
Roosevelt orders Japanese-Americans to be confined in internment camps
February 19, 1942 is the day that should live in infamy. This is the date when the horrible, horrible Franklin Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066 (yes, I see the numbers) which illegally authorized the military to remove Japanese and Japanese-Americans from their homes and to send them to what basically were concentration camps. Approximately 125,000…
