The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Teresa Muller
6h

My favorite place is to gather with like minded Christian’s and sing and worship God together- also praying with others. It brings an eternal perspective, and Gods presence brings refreshing to my soul!

Sylvia Calhoun
5h

This is exactly what I have done in my life when a death occurred (my mother when I was 19 in 1966 and my husband in 2000). I would find one small thing that I could look forward to in the day and pursue it. When my husband died, I found that it was painful to be in the house at dinnertime, so I ate out for dinner. I had a great support network of friends, so I welcomed time with them. My late husband and I had a houseful of cats (the photo I sent you last September) and they were enormous support! Loss and grieving is a part of life, but it ain't easy! Love to all, Sylvia Calhoun

