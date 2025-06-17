In my previous substack, I talked about the importance of having a witness during your moments of sorrow, someone who listens without judgment. Today, I want to touch on an unconventional approach to coping with heartache—something that might feel out of place in the heaviness of grief, but it’s so important that we find positive ways to cope.

Life has a way of piling up challenges… I've been there, facing one obstacle or traumatic event after another, without a chance to properly process each one.

During those times, I received advice along the lines of: "Peggy, you need more sunsets, more puppy dogs, and more funny movies." In the midst of my deep sorrow, I thought “how could these seemingly small things make a difference?”

But I soon realized that when life becomes a relentless flood of pain, we need moments of respite, brief intermissions from the constant weight of grief.

It was a way to momentarily lift that burden, without denying the reality of those losses.

This could mean anything from listening to your favorite music, enjoying a quiet meal, or simply going on a walk. It's about granting yourself permission to step away, to breathe, and to refresh amidst the mourning.

I understand we all navigate grief differently, and what brings solace to one may not work for another, but you're here so I’m sharing what has truly helped me.

In the midst of loss, those people who told me to embrace moments of joy— more sunsets, more puppy dogs, and more laughter— they were right.

It might seem counterintuitive, but taking breaks from the constant stream of pain is so necessary. You’re not turning a blind eye to your grief or minimizing the loss; you’re taking care of your own well-being amid the mourning process.

It doesn’t dismiss the pain, but these needed breaks prevent your own emotional and physical depletion.

I’d love to hear from you in a comment — How do you take breaks from life's heaviness? Are there activities or moments that bring you comfort? Your experiences and insights might offer ideas to others who are looking for ways to heal and integrate grief into their life.

