I'm so glad to welcome back Dr. Chari—she’s actually my personal physician, and I’m in good health thanks to her guidance. I’ve mentioned her on the show before, and if you’ve seen any of our past videos, you know she brings a refreshing, natural approach to wellness.

For those of you who are new to her work, Dr. Chari practices integrative and functional medicine with a focus on women’s health. She helps women balance their hormones, lose weight, slow the aging process, and feel their absolute best using advanced natural remedies.

We connected in 2020 because we are of like minds. She never pushed any of the hogwash—and in fact, she spoke out against that and has been a voice of education and empowerment in so many webinars and conversations over the years.

When I started hearing all this buzz about microplastics I knew I wanted to bring her back on for an interview to set the record straight and help us all understand what’s going on.

I wanted to know: what can we actually do about it?

So I asked Dr. Chari to give us real, doable solutions. I love that these are simple, affordable, and actionable steps we can take right away. Many of them I already do, and I know so many of you probably do as well.

17 Natural Ways to Eliminate Microplastics

Prioritize Deep, Restful Sleep

Activates the brain’s lymphatic system to clear out toxins like microplastics. Intermittent Fasting

Stimulates cellular repair and autophagy, the body’s natural clean-up process. Hydrate with Purified Water (from Glass or Stainless Steel) Eat Cruciferous Vegetables

Supports liver detox—examples: garlic, onions, broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts. Use a Wooden Cutting Board (Not Plastic) Avoid Dishwasher Pods

Pods release microplastics into dishes. Switch to Biodegradable Coffee Filters Choose Ancient Sea Salt Sea salt from an ancient seabed and not from the Ocean. Use Loose-Leaf Tea Instead of Tea Bags Avoid Canned Foods and Drinks Cook with Stainless Steel, Not Teflon or Non-Stick Avoid Microwaving Food in Plastic Store Food in Glass Containers (Not Plastic) Use Natural Fiber Clothing (Cotton, Linen, Silk, Wool)

Avoid synthetic fabrics like polyester, acrylic, and nylon. Switch to Plastic-Free Dental Floss Avoid Plastic Water Bottles, Especially When Heated Stay Emotionally Empowered

Your mindset plays a big role in your body’s ability to heal.

