Many of you have asked if you need to be concerned about today's emergency alert, and in an effort to put many minds at ease, I discussed this topic last week.

Is this emergency alert an all-out attempt by the government to bombard you with harmful electromagnetic waves that trigger who-knows-what inside your body?

Or is this another psy-op ploy to see how many will flee in fear?

Or… is it simply a legit way to test the national emergency alert system?

Watch my video up above for a rundown of the emergency warning and my thoughts on all the buzz surrounding this event.

Quick Facts

Alert will take place from 2:20-2:50pm EST

The emergency test is required at least every three years according to 2015 law

The test includes tone & vibrations

The test will not interrupt a phone call

Solutions

Set your phone on airplane mode

Turn off your phone

Wrap your phone in foil, place it in a microwave oven (may or may not help) and leave it there while you go for a walk ;)

Then… let’s all meet up here again to see how we all made it through!

As always, THANK YOU for being on board as we dive into these issues related to uncover the evil-DEWers as we fight for truth and freedom.

